Minnesota Crookston Women's Cross Country Set for Tori Neubauer Invitational in Wisconsin

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team picked up a goal in the third minute of the third period from Tyler Zahradka (Jr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) to defeat the University of Jamestown 3-2 Saturday, October 15 at the Crookston Sports Center. The Golden Eagles sweep the Jimmies to open the 2022-23 campaign.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO