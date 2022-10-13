Minnesota Crookston Women's Cross Country Set for Tori Neubauer Invitational in Wisconsin

Read full article on original website
Minnesota Crookston Men's Cross Country Improves Times at Jim Drews Invitational
WEST SALEM, Wis. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men's cross country team placed 23rd out of 28 teams at the Jim Drews Invitational at the Maple Grove Venue in West Salem, Wis., in the 8K. Minnesota Crookston was guided by Colton Uber (R-So., Brunswick, Ohio) who set a...
Minnesota Crookston Hockey Edges Jamestown 3-2 to Earn Series Sweep
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team picked up a goal in the third minute of the third period from Tyler Zahradka (Jr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) to defeat the University of Jamestown 3-2 Saturday, October 15 at the Crookston Sports Center. The Golden Eagles sweep the Jimmies to open the 2022-23 campaign.
Minnesota Crookston Soccer Falls 6-0 to Southwest Minnesota State
MARSHALL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team was defeated 6-0 by Southwest Minnesota State University Sunday, October 16 at Mattke Field at Schwan Regional Events Center in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles fall to 2-12-1 (1-10-1 NSIC) with the loss. Minnesota Crookston is currently 16th in...
Upper Iowa Sweeps Minnesota Crookston in NSIC Action
Fayette, Iowa – After going to five when Upper Iowa and Minnesota Crookston played earlier this season, Upper Iowa would sweep the Golden Eagles this time around (23-25, 10-25, 16-25). Minnesota Crookston falls to 3-18 (2-11 NSIC), while the Peacocks improve to 12-8 (6-7 NSIC). Set One. UIU would...
