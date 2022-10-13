ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Minnesota Crookston Women's Cross Country Set for Tori Neubauer Invitational in Wisconsin

By University of Minnesota Crookston Athletics
goldeneaglesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Hockey Edges Jamestown 3-2 to Earn Series Sweep

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team picked up a goal in the third minute of the third period from Tyler Zahradka (Jr., F, Grand Forks, N.D.) to defeat the University of Jamestown 3-2 Saturday, October 15 at the Crookston Sports Center. The Golden Eagles sweep the Jimmies to open the 2022-23 campaign.
CROOKSTON, MN
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Soccer Falls 6-0 to Southwest Minnesota State

MARSHALL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team was defeated 6-0 by Southwest Minnesota State University Sunday, October 16 at Mattke Field at Schwan Regional Events Center in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles fall to 2-12-1 (1-10-1 NSIC) with the loss. Minnesota Crookston is currently 16th in...
MARSHALL, MN
goldeneaglesports.com

Upper Iowa Sweeps Minnesota Crookston in NSIC Action

Fayette, Iowa – After going to five when Upper Iowa and Minnesota Crookston played earlier this season, Upper Iowa would sweep the Golden Eagles this time around (23-25, 10-25, 16-25). Minnesota Crookston falls to 3-18 (2-11 NSIC), while the Peacocks improve to 12-8 (6-7 NSIC). Set One. UIU would...
CROOKSTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy