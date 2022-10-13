ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, TN

WBBJ

Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident

JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade

JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

CARROLL COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS

The following cases were heard in Carroll General Sessions Court on September 5 and 6. Case bound over to Carroll County Circuit Court was:. • Ralph Townsend, Sandhill Rd., Gleason, Bound Over for METH – Manufacture, Deliver, Sale, Possession with Intent and Driving While In Possession of Methamphetamine. The...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Milan police captain talks about discovery of body

MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
MILAN, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Suzanne’s Pharmacy Offers Something for Everyone

Suzanne’s Pharmacy is a new pharmacy and gift shop located in Martin that is offering many different services with a little something for everyone. Suzanne Pritchett is the pharmacist and graduated from Westview High School in 1988. She then received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Memphis.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
Dresden Enterprise

Martin Man Held Without Bond After Shooting at Deputies

William Anthony King, 31, of Martin was arrested after allegedly shooting at police officers during a Sunday night incident in Martin. King, who is currently being held without bond at the Weakley County Jail, has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder against a law enforcement officer, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Body found in Milan, police confirm

MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
MILAN, TN
WATE

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson

WKRN News 2

tbinewsroom.com

WSMV

localmemphis.com

thunderboltradio.com

Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop

A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
MARTIN, TN

