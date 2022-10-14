Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Bronco Sports
Shutout Streak Ends In San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Boise State women's soccer was dealt its first loss in over a month as it was edged by San Jose State 1-0 on the road Sunday afternoon. San Jose State (5-5-5, 4-2-2 MW) produced the majority of the attacking chances in the opening half, outshooting Boise State (7-3-7, 3-1-4 MW) 6-1 and generating four corner kicks. Goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw made two saves in the period to keep the Spartans off the board.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Fall at UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Boise State volleyball fell in three sets 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 at UNLV Saturday afternoon in a Mountain West match. The loss moved the Broncos to 13-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play while the Rebels improved to 16-3 and 7-1. Boise State struggled to find consistency throughout the match and played from behind for most of the contest. The Blue and Orange hit a respectable .303 percent in the second set but had issues in the other two before finishing at .196 percent overall.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Wrap Up Play At ITA Mountain Regional Championships
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Joana Baptista, Nicole Discenza and Pauline Ernstberger led the way for the Boise State women's tennis team as the Broncos competed at the ITA Mountain Regional Championships this week. Baptista and Discenza – who just recently competed in the ITA All-American Championships as a tandem...
Arbiter Online
Bullied out of Boise: Hank Bachmeier’s unlucky time at Boise State
Hank Bachmeier is leaving Boise State University. Multiple media outlets confirmed that senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier informed the Boise State football team about his intent to enter the transfer portal on Sept. 26. Head coach Andy Avalos declined a comment about Hank Bachmeier a week after the announcement. To say...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Conclude 2022 Regular-Season Schedule
MADISON, Wis. - The Boise State cross country teams competed in their final regular-season meet at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, Friday. The men finished 24th in the 8k championship race, outpacing nationally-ranked Gonzaga (14th ranked), while the women placed 30th in the 6k. In the B races, the Bronco women captured a top-five finish, and the men took 13th.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Conclude Boise State Pairs Classic
BOISE, Idaho – Joey Benson and Emilia Guerra-Acuna won the Silver Division Championship at the Boise State Beach Volleyball Classic, Saturday. The duo went 3-0 on the day, including two victories over Bronco teammates. The pair defeated Anika Christensen and Elli Wolthuis in the final match 28-15. In the...
Bronco Sports
Strong Start for Broncos at Home Pairs Tournament
BOISE, Idaho – All three Boise State pairs competing in the Gold Division came out on top of their pool on the first day of competition at the Boise State Pairs Classic, Friday. The Broncos finished 5-1 overall in the top division, with Rorianna Chartier and Sierra Land joining...
Arbiter Online
ASBSU wraps up first day of constitutional convention
The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) met at noon on Oct. 15 in the Student Involvement Center for their first day of a constitutional convention. The first day involved tense discussions over Student Body President Adam Jones’s proposal of dissolving the Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC) and the Student Funding Board as separate student body branches, integrating them into a new three-branch system modeled after the United States constitution.
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Eighth Street Tunnel Mural becoming a ‘shining light’ for Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Eighth Street Tunnel Mural Painting is officially taking shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, adjacent to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The mural, which has been in the works since the summer, is in response to...
5 Shocking Reasons For Albertsons Not To Merge With Kroger
Few businesses worldwide are synonymous with their city of origin as Boise's Albertsons Supermarkets and the city of Boise. Joe Albertson's dream has provided employment, charity, and indescribable benefits to Boise and beyond. It all appears to end if the federal government allows mammoth Kroger Foods to swallow our beloved Boise supermarket chain.
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise
Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!. We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?
One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups
Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.
kboi.com
Meridian man missing since Sunday found
The Meridian man missing since Sunday morning was found alive on a remote road in Boise County Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM. Meridian Police say Robert Trotter’s car got stuck. The 77-year old was severely dehydrated from being outside for several days. He was life flighted to St. Luke’s...
etxview.com
Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat
An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
Comments / 0