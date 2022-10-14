ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bronco Sports

Shutout Streak Ends In San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Boise State women's soccer was dealt its first loss in over a month as it was edged by San Jose State 1-0 on the road Sunday afternoon. San Jose State (5-5-5, 4-2-2 MW) produced the majority of the attacking chances in the opening half, outshooting Boise State (7-3-7, 3-1-4 MW) 6-1 and generating four corner kicks. Goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw made two saves in the period to keep the Spartans off the board.
SAN JOSE, CA
Bronco Sports

Broncos Fall at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Boise State volleyball fell in three sets 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 at UNLV Saturday afternoon in a Mountain West match. The loss moved the Broncos to 13-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play while the Rebels improved to 16-3 and 7-1. Boise State struggled to find consistency throughout the match and played from behind for most of the contest. The Blue and Orange hit a respectable .303 percent in the second set but had issues in the other two before finishing at .196 percent overall.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Wrap Up Play At ITA Mountain Regional Championships

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Joana Baptista, Nicole Discenza and Pauline Ernstberger led the way for the Boise State women's tennis team as the Broncos competed at the ITA Mountain Regional Championships this week. Baptista and Discenza – who just recently competed in the ITA All-American Championships as a tandem...
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Bullied out of Boise: Hank Bachmeier’s unlucky time at Boise State

Hank Bachmeier is leaving Boise State University. Multiple media outlets confirmed that senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier informed the Boise State football team about his intent to enter the transfer portal on Sept. 26. Head coach Andy Avalos declined a comment about Hank Bachmeier a week after the announcement. To say...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Conclude 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

MADISON, Wis. - The Boise State cross country teams competed in their final regular-season meet at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, Friday. The men finished 24th in the 8k championship race, outpacing nationally-ranked Gonzaga (14th ranked), while the women placed 30th in the 6k. In the B races, the Bronco women captured a top-five finish, and the men took 13th.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Conclude Boise State Pairs Classic

BOISE, Idaho – Joey Benson and Emilia Guerra-Acuna won the Silver Division Championship at the Boise State Beach Volleyball Classic, Saturday. The duo went 3-0 on the day, including two victories over Bronco teammates. The pair defeated Anika Christensen and Elli Wolthuis in the final match 28-15. In the...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Strong Start for Broncos at Home Pairs Tournament

BOISE, Idaho – All three Boise State pairs competing in the Gold Division came out on top of their pool on the first day of competition at the Boise State Pairs Classic, Friday. The Broncos finished 5-1 overall in the top division, with Rorianna Chartier and Sierra Land joining...
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

ASBSU wraps up first day of constitutional convention

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) met at noon on Oct. 15 in the Student Involvement Center for their first day of a constitutional convention. The first day involved tense discussions over Student Body President Adam Jones’s proposal of dissolving the Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC) and the Student Funding Board as separate student body branches, integrating them into a new three-branch system modeled after the United States constitution.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Shocking Reasons For Albertsons Not To Merge With Kroger

Few businesses worldwide are synonymous with their city of origin as Boise's Albertsons Supermarkets and the city of Boise. Joe Albertson's dream has provided employment, charity, and indescribable benefits to Boise and beyond. It all appears to end if the federal government allows mammoth Kroger Foods to swallow our beloved Boise supermarket chain.
BOISE, ID
KRMG

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?

One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
BOISE, ID
kboi.com

Meridian man missing since Sunday found

The Meridian man missing since Sunday morning was found alive on a remote road in Boise County Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM. Meridian Police say Robert Trotter’s car got stuck. The 77-year old was severely dehydrated from being outside for several days. He was life flighted to St. Luke’s...
MERIDIAN, ID
etxview.com

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
ADA COUNTY, ID

