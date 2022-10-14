Read full article on original website
Woman Charged with Trademark Counterfeiting After Alleged Seizure of ‘$40 Million’ Worth of Fake Luxury Goods
A New York State woman has been arrested and charged in connection with what authorities allege was a $40 million luxury goods counterfeiting operation based out of Long Island. Lindsay Castelli, 31, stands accused of one count of trademark counterfeiting in the second degree, according to the Nassau County Police...
Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust
A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week. Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Fake Bag, Real Handcuffs: Long Island Boutique Owner Charged After $40M In Counterfeit Luxury Goods Discovered In Basement
A Long Island boutique owner is behind bars after over $40M in counterfeit goods was discovered inside including Dior, Louis Vuitton & more. In the modern age of Instagram and living your life to share and impress others luxury items are the easiest way to obtain attention on social media. From rented cars, rented jewelry, fake jewelry, rented clothes, fake clothes and AirBnB’s some people spend all their money to try and keep up an aesthetic for social media. The lengths people will go to have caused opportunists to open up lucrative businesses in an effort to make money from those faking the lifestyle. One route is renting luxury clothing but the greedy route is directly selling counterfeit luxury items. For one Long Island boutique owner, the greed to obtain money from those faking to fit in has landed her in jail.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
Bella Hadid Bares Her Toned Tummy In The Tiniest Crop Top For Milan Fashion Week
If there’s one supermodel everyone’s been talking about lately, it’s Bella Hadid. The brunette beauty has been strutting down every Fashion Week runway it seems—from New York to Milan. Although the most buzz-worthy look might’ve been her sprayed-on runway dress in Paris, we’re still thinking about...
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Kristin Davis Steps Into Charlotte’s Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 — with A Sheer Twist
Kristin Davis returned to Charlotte York’s shoes — literally — for the new season of “And Just Like That…” The HBO’s “Sex and the City” companion series has returned for season 2, which began filming today in New York City. While filming a scene with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (dressed in a now-viral outfit that featured J.W. Anderson’s pigeon clutch), Davis wore a black outfit reminiscent of Charlotte’s ensembles in “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That.” Her outfit featured a knee-length black skirt, as well as a sheer black polka-dot blouse that included white cuffs, a rounded silk...
Tracee Ellis Ross Blossoms in 3D Floral Carolina Herrera Blouse, Pants & Matching Pointy Heels for ‘Today’ Show
Tracee Ellis Ross brought flowers to the “Today” show this morning. The actress wore a floral Carolina Herrera outfit and shared photos of the look on her Instagram page. The set from Carolina Herrera consisted of a long sleeve button-up top fitted with a large floral appliqué that sprawled out of the neckline, the lush gathered fabric creating drama. The top was neatly tucked into high-waisted trousers with romantic ruching down the sides and a split in the bottom hem. Both the blouse and pants were decorated with a sprawling botanical pattern in light and dark pink with greenery sporadically tucked in...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Bottega Veneta Resurrects Chic
Chic is not merely an overused word—it’s a misused one. “Chic” has become the meaningless, maligned little term writers fling around as a catchall when they don’t feel like making up their mind about whether something is beautiful or interesting or just trendy. But chic...
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2023
Designers are still processing the impact that lockdown has had on their own lives, and on the wider culture, and working out — in real time — how people want to dress. This season some have responded with ultra-practical, back-to-reality collections for people now working between home and office. Others are plumping for more fantasy and focusing on evening, special occasions and event dressing. It’s a fascinating process to watch.
Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Ramona, 15, Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Paris Fashion Week
The actress and her 15-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old enjoyed a stylish mother-daughter date night this week. The actress, 44, and daughter Ramona made a rare appearance together at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, where the pair sat front row for the special event. Gyllenhaal and Ramona, whom the Oscar nominee shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, both dressed chic for the...
Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in Glitter Flip-flops With Socks On
Kanye West made a surprise appearance Monday at the Burberry spring 2023 show in London. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wore a pair of glittery flip-flops with socks on for the occasion. He styled the look with a pair of black leather trousers and wore a matching leather jacket on...
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Balenciaga Joggers and Sharp Footwear for North West’s Basketball Game
Kim Kardashian was photographed arriving at her daughter North’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif. today. Dressed in black, Kardashian attended in sporty black and white Balenciaga wears and sharp footwear. On top, the SKKN by Kim owner donned what looked to be a sleek full coverage black bodysuit...
