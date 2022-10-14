ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greendale, WI

Police: 3 Wisconsin teens injured after crashing cars while racing

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Al3a_0iYbOnL900

GREENDALE, Wis. — Three Wisconsin teens racing their cars down a highway on Monday suffered minor injuries when one of the vehicles swerved out of the way of an oncoming truck and struck the other vehicle, authorities said.

“These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries (as well as quite a few citations),” the Greendale Police Department said in a news release. “This could have been a tragic situation.”

Two teens in one car and one teen in another were racing side by side after school at about 3:33 p.m. CDT, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. One of the cars struck the other one as it swerved out of the truck’s path, according to the newspaper.

The two cars with the teens left the road and crashed, WFRV-TV reported. One vehicle struck a tree, while the other rolled over, according to the television station.

Both vehicles were driven by teenage boys, Sue Zuber, assistant to the chief of police, told the Journal-Sentinel. One vehicle contained a teenage boy passenger, Zuber said.

Officers were alerted to the incident after a 911 call was made at 3:33 p.m. on Monday, Zuber said.

“Now is the perfect time to have that talk with your teen about safe driving,” the Greendale Police Department wrote on Facebook.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash

HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County deputy arrested, accused of stalking

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is under arrest in Waukesha County, accused of crimes related to stalking. Corie Richardson, 32, of Hartland, was arrested Monday in Hartland and is in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. Richardson made his first court appearance late Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
dailydodge.com

Bond Set At $150K For Fall River Teen Charged With Attempted Homicide

(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $150,000 Monday for a Fall River teen accused of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. The charge against Dylan Lenz stems from a weekend incident in Beaver Dam. Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot just before 9pm Saturday, October 15th, for reports of...
FALL RIVER, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
wlip.com

Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Semi driver pleads to reduced number of charges in death of tow truck driver

RACINE — The man whose semi struck and killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 94 pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges on the eve of trial. Jeremy John Phelps, 40, of Amboy, Illinois, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Monday, Oct. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court. The additional charge of hit & run was dismissed outright.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
86K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy