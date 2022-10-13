Read full article on original website
Related
ocj.com
Ohio Hereford Futurity highlights Ohio genetics
On Sunday Oct. 2, Hereford breeders gathered at the Wayne Co. Fairgrounds. The Buckeye Hereford Association hosted the annual event which showcases Ohio bred seedstock. Judge Dillon Stertzbach of Louisville, Ohio evaluated 51 head of the finest Hereford stock from across the state. 2022 Ohio Hereford Futurity Champions. Grand Champion...
ocj.com
Feeding Farmers Cab Cam | Levi Haselman, Next Gen Organics
Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg visited the third Fall Feeding Farmers in the Field winner as they were actively harvesting organic soybeans in this Cab Cam update. Levi Haselman of Next Gen Organics, outside of Leipsic, OH, talks the unique operation, their approach to weed control, and much more.
ocj.com
Ohio’s Country Journal Mid-October 2022 Online Edition
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 17, 2022
Much colder air comes racing out of the Great Lakes to start this week. We will be below normal with good potential for frost and freeze conditions each of the next few overnights. In addition, with the colder air taking over we will see a lot more clouds. If we were in the dead of winter this would be an excellent lake effect snow set up. However, it is not the dead of winter. So, we end up with lots of clouds and some scattered rain showers coming off and across Lake Erie this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow. The biggest rains will be limited to areas in north central and northeast Ohio, and can be a few hundredths to a half an inch each day. The rest of the state sees a mix of clouds and sun today through Wednesday, with combined rain totals of a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and better sun potential farther south. The map below shows moisture potential over the next 3 days combined.
Comments / 0