Much colder air comes racing out of the Great Lakes to start this week. We will be below normal with good potential for frost and freeze conditions each of the next few overnights. In addition, with the colder air taking over we will see a lot more clouds. If we were in the dead of winter this would be an excellent lake effect snow set up. However, it is not the dead of winter. So, we end up with lots of clouds and some scattered rain showers coming off and across Lake Erie this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow. The biggest rains will be limited to areas in north central and northeast Ohio, and can be a few hundredths to a half an inch each day. The rest of the state sees a mix of clouds and sun today through Wednesday, with combined rain totals of a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and better sun potential farther south. The map below shows moisture potential over the next 3 days combined.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO