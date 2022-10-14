Resident Evil HD Was A Remaster, And While It Holds Up Well Even Now, This Mod Attempts To Reintroduce Some Of The Graphics From The Original 1996 Release

Read full article on original website
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
Nintendo Officially Reveals The Amiibo Set’s Release Date And Explains What Features The Upcoming Splatoon 3 Amiibo Will Unlock
Nintendo has provided a first peek at what the new Splatoon 3 amiibo will unlock in addition to letting gamers know when they can purchase them. The three Splatoon 3 amiibo will soon be officially released, thrill players eager to learn about them. On the Wii U, which also saw...
The Elden Ring’s Boss, Omenkiller, May Look Familiar To Those Who Have Played FromSoftware’s Dark Souls Because He Is A Reskinned Version Of That Game’s Punishing Final Fight
A keen player has noticed that a foe in Elden Ring is modeled after a memorable boss from the first Dark Souls. The popular action role-playing series Dark Souls was a significant inspiration for FromSoftware’s open-world souls. Unfortunately, even though Elden Ring borrows much from Dark Souls regarding gameplay and ideas, it also outright copies one of the game’s most notorious bosses.
The Multiverse Is The Focus Of The Current Bayonetta 3 Video, Showcasing The Many Different Versions Of Bayonetta That The Player Will Face
A new trailer for Bayonetta 3 focuses on the game’s story, showcasing the game’s Multiverse and its many incarnations of Bayonetta. As the game’s release date approaches, Nintendo and PlatinumGames have been showing off a lot of gameplay footage. Some examples of these changes are a new cast member for Bayonetta and altered mechanics for the Umbra witch. This latest teaser, released with the game’s release date just a few weeks away, expands on the game’s multiverse premise.
Knowing In Advance How Much Room You’ll Need To Play Resident Evil Village: Winters Is A Significant Step Toward Being Ready
The scale of the Winters expansion for Resident Evil Village is now known. Players can now anticipate the download size of the Resident Evil 8 DLC and make necessary preparations if they surpass their storage limit while playing the game. Fans have hoped Ethan Winters will return after seeing the...
Xbox Alleges That PlayStation Intentionally Kept Call Of Duty Out Of Game Pass For A Long Time
Xbox has asserted that PlayStation has prevented Call of Duty from being made available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time. The approximately $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has been surrounded by a great deal of disarray and controversy. Recently, the technology giant confirmed that this year...
The Developers Of A Plague Tale Do Not Have Any Plans For A Third Game At This Time
Even though A Plague Tale: Requiem has not yet been released, some of us have already begun to speculate about what the future holds for Hugo and Amicia, the game’s two main protagonists. As it seems, we may have to take our time enjoying this newest rat-infested journey because it may be the final installment in the series. Unfortunately, the developer Asobo Studio does not yet have any intentions for a third game in the trilogy.
WB Games Montréal Has Warned Fans That Significant Plot Twists In Gotham Knights Have Already Leaked On The Internet, Despite The Movie Production Being Later This Month
Fans of Gotham Knights are being urged to avoid spoilers online for less than two weeks until the show’s premiere after a significant leak. A few of the game’s official art books seem to have arrived, and at least one player has started posting screenshots of the game’s purported conclusion on Reddit. Unfortunately, the comic book creator beat them up and has since expressed frustration on social media, at least in part.
The Two Map Sections May Mention In The Elden Ring V1.07 Patch That Isn’t Available In The Lands Between At The Moment Are Hints At Impending DLC
There are references to new maps in the code of the latest patch for Elden Ring, which may indicate that more downloadable content is on the way. Since Elden Ring’s debut earlier in 2022, FromSoftware has patched the game several times, addressing various issues and adjusting the game’s balance for several weapons.
The Modding Community Has Added Yet Another Skin To Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Based On The Popular ‘Spiderman Meme
Modders have managed to bring the famous Spooderman meme into the game as a playable skin in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, and there appears to be no end to the number of mods being added. The number of mods available for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is mind-boggling. It’s also a testament to the talent and creativity of Marvel’s Spider-Man modding community that new mods are still being created months after the game’s PC release.
Any Map Chosen By Either Player Will Be Displayed In Street Fighter 6
As was made clear by the presently running closed beta for Street Fighter 6, both players can view whichever map they chose, even though the two maps could not be more dissimilar. The video game Street Fighter 6 gives the impression of being a present that goes on giving. Due...
This Thursday Will Be The October Premiere Of Resident Evil
The Halloween month would be nothing without a bit of Resident Evil, and that’s precisely what Capcom will provide us later this week in the form of some other Resident Evil presentation. On Thursday, October 20, at 3 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST, Capcom...
Pictures Of The First Draft Of The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy To Suggest That The Mobile Remakes Were Used In Its Development
The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition’s development appears to have been based on the mobile remastered editions, as evidenced by the fact that screenshots of an early build were found on the ArtStation account of a Grove Street Games employee. I’m certain you do not even want me to tell...
A Competent Dark Souls 2 Cosplayer Duplicates The Emerald Herald While Posing In Majula, The Capital City Of Drangleic
Amazing cosplay from Dark Souls 2 brings the Emerald Herald to life against a setting reminiscent of Drangleic, the game’s fantasy universe. Despite its reputation as the series’ ugly duckling, FromSoftware’s Dark Souls 2 effectively expanded upon its predecessor’s roots and introduced new characters and gameplay concepts. After another fan revealed a Heide Knight cosplay for Dark Souls 2, this one decided to become the game’s renowned Emerald Herald.
In A New Trailer, The Producers Of The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners Have Revealed The Release Date For The Following Game In The Digital Reality Series
Chapter 2 of the virtual reality game series The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, titled Retribution, will be available on a specific date. The news was shared on October 11 during the Meta Connect exhibition. VR adaptations of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners have attempted to immerse players in the world of the comic book series, complete with all its zombies and moral dilemmas. At this time, a continuation is planned and imminent.
Creators Of Resident Evil 4 VR And Iron Man VR Have Been Acquired By Meta
The first day of Meta Connect 2022 got off to a rousing start. The first thing that Meta did was unveil a brand-new headset that will cost you $1500 but will offer you the most potent and baddest hardware that has ever been strapped to a person’s eyeholes. At the same time, Iron Man VR gave up its status as a PSVR unique title and will be available on Meta Quest 2 on November 3.
In A Recent Overwatch 2 Fan Video, Framerate And Texture Quality Are Only Two Examples Of The Visual Differences Between The Switch, PS4, And PS5 Versions
A new Overwatch 2 fan video compares the game’s visuals on the PS4, PS5, and Switch versions. The movie examines several visual aspects of Overwatch 2 on all three platforms and gives players a solid idea of how the tile would seem on their preferred console. The comparison video is being released simultaneously as some console players still need help connecting to Overwatch 2’s servers, which prevents them from playing the freshly released shooter.
A Lovely Tattoo Of Ellie In An Astronaut Helmet, Inspired By A Moving Scene In The Last Of Us 2, Was Shared By A Fan Of The Series
A beautiful Ellie in space tattoo was posted by a fan of The Last of Us. One of the more redeeming features of The Last of Us is Ellie’s pre-infection fascination with the world, which includes her interest in space. Fans have been very creative in their appreciation of...
A New Update From Capcom Reveals The Date And Time Of The Resident Evil Showcase, Which Fans Eagerly Await
In a recent announcement, Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil Showcase would take place on October 20. The popularity of survival games appears to be at an all-time high right now, with the latest entry in the series being hailed as one of the finest horror games of 2021 and fans eagerly awaiting the remake of RE4. So it seems fitting to drop a few hints about upcoming material as Halloween approaches.
Skyrim Will Have A Reconstructed Version Of Vampire: The Masquerade Redemption
The modders of Skyrim are responsible for giving Vampire: The Masquerade Redemption a second chance at life by creating a recreation of the game to be played in that game. In the well-known online community NexusMods, a user named Galejro is now serving as the driving force behind the project. Work on the development has been going on for more than a year.
