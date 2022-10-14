Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff achieves career milestone with new WTA Ranking
American teenage sensation Coco Gauff has had the best season of her career on the WTA circuit this year, and the 18-year old continues to add accolades to what could be a distinguished career. Gauff, who recently reached a WTA Ranking career-high of World No.8, moved a spot higher to...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
tennisuptodate.com
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek apologies to Vekic after distracting tactics during San Diego Open Final
Iga Swiatek apologized to Donna Vekic for waving her hand at the net again which was criticised again by tennis fans. Swiatek recently made headlines by flailing her hands while at the net in Cincinnati which many fans thought was too much. The Polish player used it as a distracting tactic which is not unusual in tennis as players have had tricks like that for a long time.
Yardbarker
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
tennisuptodate.com
Iga Swiatek wins 2022 San Diego Open
World number one Iga Swiatek added another trophy to her tally as she defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 3-6 6-0 in San Diego. A week of good tennis by the Polish player concluded with another strong performance to defeat a very strong Vekic who came out of nowhere this week. She has been steadily improving over the past few weeks but nobody really expected her to do this well in this spot, and she did rather well.
Yardbarker
"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement
Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Rybakina last qualified for the second round, defeating Pliskova
Kazakh Elena Rybakina moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Rybakina, ranked No 24, will play No 3 seed Jessica Pegula next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert praises Vekic after superb final run at San Diego Open: "So great to see her hard work paying off"
Chris Evert was amazed by what Donna Vekic was able to do in San Diego as the Croatian pushed to the final and played a respectable one against Swiatek. The Croatian has always had promise in her game but she was unable to figure things out between all the injuries and poor form lately. She was starting to play well in weeks prior but things finally clicked for her in San Diego and Evert loved to see it.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Kvitova beats Pera, to meet Andreescu next
Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 16 seed, moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-5 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. This was Kvitova’s second win over Pera this month, also beating the left-handed American earlier this month in...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Tomova reaches second round, to meet Konjuh next
Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 10 seed, won against Swiss Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Tuesday. Tomova, ranked No 94, will face Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000,...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Qualifier Stricker upsets seeded Van De Zandschulp, Gasquet next
Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker advanced to the second round of the European Open by defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Stricker, a former French Open junior champion in singles and doubles and now...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Samsonova defeats Kanepi; meets second seed Sabalenka next
Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova defeated Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. Samsonova, ranked No 22, will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka next. With the win, Samsonova has now won 19 of her...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Osorio upsets 15th seed Alexandrova to reach second round
Colombian Camila Osorio reached the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (8) at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday night. Osorio, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Marie Bouzkova and Tereza Martincova next.
tennismajors.com
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Jacquemot beats Tan to reach second round
Wild card Elsa Jacquemot advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by defeating Harmony Tan 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Kindarena on Tuesday. Jacquemot, ranked No 196, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, and Italian Sara Errani next. Rouen WTA...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Garin beats Kubler in straight sets to reach second round
Chile’s Cristian Garin defeated Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. Garin, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro next.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Azarenka to meet top seed Badosa next
Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka defeated Russian lucky loser Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. The two-time Australian Open champion now ranked 37th in the world, Azarenka is thorugh to face top seed...
Comments / 2