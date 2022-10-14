ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

bloomberglaw.com

Medicaid, Telehealth Future: Ending Covid Emergency Explained

Millions of Americans’ Medicaid coverage and remote health-care services are among the items that will be cast into limbo once the Covid-19 public emergency comes to an end. But with a recent renewal, the Biden administration has allowed more time to work out any potential changes. The public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Walmart ends policy targeting drug used for miscarriages, abortions after push by North Carolina Democrats

WASHINGTON. D.C. (WGHP) – Walmart has rescinded its policy and will allow pharmacists in North Carolina to fill prescriptions for misoprostol, a drug that is prescribed for a variety of medical issues, without restrictions. In a letter dated Monday, Bruce Harris, Walmart’s vice president for federal government affairs, wrote to Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) that, […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court takes up bacon

Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Michigan Deems Carvana An “Imminent Threat” To The Public, Suspends Their License To Sell Cars

The Michigan Department of State has suspended Carvana’s license in order to protect the public from “imminent harm.”. While Carvana’s license to sell cars has been suspended in numerous states over the years, the latest case involves several alleged violations of Michigan’s Vehicle Code that were discovered after multiple no-title complaints from consumers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Devo

Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
The Independent

Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process

Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
BUSINESS
Consumer Reports.org

How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
ELECTRONICS
CBS Miami

Sarting Monday, hearing aids more accessible

MIAMI - It's being hailed as a historic ruling. As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. "Hearing loss is very common, but that doesn't mean that it's something that's normal or that needs to be tolerated," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, president of the American Academy of Audiology. She said research shows hearing loss can impact many aspects of health. ...
ELECTRONICS
Nationwide Report

Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) Lawsuits

Over 13,000 Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) claims have been filed against the manufacturers of acid reflux pills like Prilosec, Prevacid, Protonic, Nexium, and Dexilant for causing life-changing health issues. Plaintiffs allege that PPI use resulted in kidney failure, kidney damage, and severe interstitial nephritis.
LAW
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Judge upholds Florida rule blocking Medicaid payments for gender-affirming care

A federal judge on Wednesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction to block a new state rule preventing Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming treatments for transgender people, saying plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate “irreparable harm.”. But U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle also questioned how state health officials supported their decision...
FLORIDA STATE
MedCity News

Report: States struggle to meet federal regulations for mental health care

States face extensive barriers to meeting federal regulations mandating a certain level of mental health services to people with private insurance, according to a study from Georgetown University released Thursday. The study analyzed how states are enforcing the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) during a growing behavioral...
NEBRASKA STATE

