Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
bloomberglaw.com
Medicaid, Telehealth Future: Ending Covid Emergency Explained
Millions of Americans’ Medicaid coverage and remote health-care services are among the items that will be cast into limbo once the Covid-19 public emergency comes to an end. But with a recent renewal, the Biden administration has allowed more time to work out any potential changes. The public health...
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
Walmart ends policy targeting drug used for miscarriages, abortions after push by North Carolina Democrats
WASHINGTON. D.C. (WGHP) – Walmart has rescinded its policy and will allow pharmacists in North Carolina to fill prescriptions for misoprostol, a drug that is prescribed for a variety of medical issues, without restrictions. In a letter dated Monday, Bruce Harris, Walmart’s vice president for federal government affairs, wrote to Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) that, […]
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court takes up bacon
Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
Unvaccinated Americans face job loss, no pay while seeking exemptions from state and local COVID mandates
Americans from coast to coast are still suffering from job loss for refusing to submit to sweeping vaccine mandates, despite President Biden's admission that the pandemic is "over." Despite declaring the end of the COVID-19 pandemic during a "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday, President Biden did not address the thousands...
Carscoops
Michigan Deems Carvana An “Imminent Threat” To The Public, Suspends Their License To Sell Cars
The Michigan Department of State has suspended Carvana’s license in order to protect the public from “imminent harm.”. While Carvana’s license to sell cars has been suspended in numerous states over the years, the latest case involves several alleged violations of Michigan’s Vehicle Code that were discovered after multiple no-title complaints from consumers.
CNBC
U.S. extends Covid public health emergency even though Biden says pandemic is over
President Joe Biden recently claimed the "pandemic is over," but the extension of the public health emergency indicates the administration does not believe the U.S. is out of the woods yet. The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 by the Trump administration, has been renewed every 90 days...
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process
Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
Sarting Monday, hearing aids more accessible
MIAMI - It's being hailed as a historic ruling. As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. "Hearing loss is very common, but that doesn't mean that it's something that's normal or that needs to be tolerated," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, president of the American Academy of Audiology. She said research shows hearing loss can impact many aspects of health. ...
Florida Republicans Demand That The VA Overturn Rule Permitting Abortions In Its Facilities
One of the Biden administration’s plans to get around the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was to turn federal property into abortion sanctuaries. That included facilities owned by the Department of Veterans Affairs. This week, a dozen Republican senators, including Sens. Marco
OTA faces Open Meeting Act violation, taking it to OK Supreme Court
A face to face fight between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority who claims a new turnpike is necessary and hundreds of angry property owners continues.
Looming Supreme Court decision could leave Indiana wetlands without protection
The nation’s highest court heard oral arguments earlier this month in a case that challenges the federal EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act.
Court Rules Import-Export Of Cannabis Equipment Into Legal States Is Exempt From Federal Ban
The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) determined that the import or export of drug paraphernalia to or from states where cannabis is legal represents an exception to the federal ban imposed by the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Eteros Technologies USA, a global leader in hemp and marijuana agriculture processing...
Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) Lawsuits
Over 13,000 Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) claims have been filed against the manufacturers of acid reflux pills like Prilosec, Prevacid, Protonic, Nexium, and Dexilant for causing life-changing health issues. Plaintiffs allege that PPI use resulted in kidney failure, kidney damage, and severe interstitial nephritis.
LAW・
Judge upholds Florida rule blocking Medicaid payments for gender-affirming care
A federal judge on Wednesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction to block a new state rule preventing Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming treatments for transgender people, saying plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate “irreparable harm.”. But U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle also questioned how state health officials supported their decision...
MedCity News
Report: States struggle to meet federal regulations for mental health care
States face extensive barriers to meeting federal regulations mandating a certain level of mental health services to people with private insurance, according to a study from Georgetown University released Thursday. The study analyzed how states are enforcing the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) during a growing behavioral...
