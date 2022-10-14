Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek apologies to Vekic after distracting tactics during San Diego Open Final
Iga Swiatek apologized to Donna Vekic for waving her hand at the net again which was criticised again by tennis fans. Swiatek recently made headlines by flailing her hands while at the net in Cincinnati which many fans thought was too much. The Polish player used it as a distracting tactic which is not unusual in tennis as players have had tricks like that for a long time.
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Gauff rises to career-high No 7, Blinkova returns to top-100, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen career-highs
A look inside this week’s ranking movers and shakers on the WTA Tour…. Coco Gauff continued her push up the WTA rankings this week thanks to another quarter-final performance at the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old American ran into the steamroller known as Iga Swiatek in the last eight at San Diego, but still managed to pick up some points and push her new career-high ranking to No 7 in the world.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Trevisan advances to second round
Italian Martina Trevisan advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Trevisan, ranked No 28, will face Czech Katerina Siniakova next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
Yardbarker
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
tennismajors.com
October 17, 1982: The day Jimmy Connors had the chair umpire removed
On this day, October 17, 1982, while facing Gene Mayer in the semi-finals of the Sydney Indoor Open, Jimmy Connors, unhappy with decisions made by the chair umpire, Peter Duncan, created such drama that the supervisor finally agreed to replace him. This change didn’t help Connors in the end, as he eventually lost the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Bouchard books spot in second round, Ostapenko next !
Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard beat American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Bouchard, ranked No 430, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
tennisuptodate.com
¸Nadal's doctor provides health update ahead of his return
Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return at the Paris Masters and his doctor provided an update on his condition. Rafael Nadal's last singles match came at the US Open where he lost to Tiafoe. His next event was the Laver Cup where he teamed up with Roger Federer for his farewell match and since then he's been at home with his wife who recently gave birth.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Kalinskaya into second round, defating Krejcikova
Russian Anna Kalinskaya won against Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the No 9 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Kalinskaya, ranked No 73, will face Belgian Elise Mertens next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Rybakina last qualified for the second round, defeating Pliskova
Kazakh Elena Rybakina moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Rybakina, ranked No 24, will play No 3 seed Jessica Pegula next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Hurkacz books spot in quarter-finals
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by defeating Jack Draper 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Over the first hurdle 👍. @HubertHurkacz is through to the quarterfinals after a tricky battle against Draper, coming through...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Azarenka to meet top seed Badosa next
Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka defeated Russian lucky loser Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. The two-time Australian Open champion now ranked 37th in the world, Azarenka is thorugh to face top seed...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Andreescu upsets Kvitova; returns to top 50
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu upset 16th seeded Czech Petra Kvitova in three sets to reach the last 16 at the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. The Canadian came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to win in two hours and...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Samsonova defeats Kanepi; meets second seed Sabalenka next
Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova defeated Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. Samsonova, ranked No 22, will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka next. With the win, Samsonova has now won 19 of her...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Collins easy against Dolehide
92.3% – Danielle Collins has won 92.3% of the matches when she won the opening set in the last two seasons (48/52). Concreteness.@WTA @WTA_insider @WTAGuadalajara #GDLOPENAKRON! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/XOvl0HJCO8. — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 18, 2022. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de Tenis, hard, USD 2.527.250,...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Zanevska moves into second round, defeating Errani
Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by edging out Italian Sara Errani 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5 at Kindarena on Tuesday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will play wildcard Elsa Jacquemot next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round
Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin moves into second round, struggling against teenager Bailly
David Goffin edged out wildcard Gilles Arnaud Bailly 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, aged 17, to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. 🙌 SWEET RELIEF 🙌
tennismajors.com
“I like Patrick’s approach, his knowledge is indisputable, & the whole team has a super energy” – Rune looks to end year on a strong note
The 2022 season has already been a good one for Danish teenager Holger Rune. The 19-year-old began the year ranked 103 in the world and is currently ranked No 27 (he peaked at No 26 in August). He also won his first ATP singles title and reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland-Garros this season.
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Garin beats Kubler in straight sets to reach second round
Chile’s Cristian Garin defeated Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. Garin, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro next.
