Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.

2 DAYS AGO