tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff achieves career milestone with new WTA Ranking
American teenage sensation Coco Gauff has had the best season of her career on the WTA circuit this year, and the 18-year old continues to add accolades to what could be a distinguished career. Gauff, who recently reached a WTA Ranking career-high of World No.8, moved a spot higher to...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek apologies to Vekic after distracting tactics during San Diego Open Final
Iga Swiatek apologized to Donna Vekic for waving her hand at the net again which was criticised again by tennis fans. Swiatek recently made headlines by flailing her hands while at the net in Cincinnati which many fans thought was too much. The Polish player used it as a distracting tactic which is not unusual in tennis as players have had tricks like that for a long time.
Yardbarker
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
tennisuptodate.com
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Qualifier Cocciaretto sets up Gauff clash in second round
Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, will face No 5 seed Coco Gauff next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Rybakina last qualified for the second round, defeating Pliskova
Kazakh Elena Rybakina moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Rybakina, ranked No 24, will play No 3 seed Jessica Pegula next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Frech beats Putintseva to reach second round
Pole qualifier Magdalena Frech advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Frech, ranked No 128, will play the winner of the match between No 14 seed Danielle Collins and Caroline Dolehide next.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Vekic reaches second round, Kudermetova next
Croat wildcard Donna Vekic won against Brazilian lucky loser Laura Pigossi 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Vekic, ranked No 47, will play No 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Andreescu upsets Kvitova; returns to top 50
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu upset 16th seeded Czech Petra Kvitova in three sets to reach the last 16 at the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. The Canadian came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to win in two hours and...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Azarenka to meet top seed Badosa next
Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka defeated Russian lucky loser Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. The two-time Australian Open champion now ranked 37th in the world, Azarenka is thorugh to face top seed...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Osorio upsets 15th seed Alexandrova to reach second round
Colombian Camila Osorio reached the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (8) at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday night. Osorio, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Marie Bouzkova and Tereza Martincova next.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Samsonova defeats Kanepi; meets second seed Sabalenka next
Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova defeated Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. Samsonova, ranked No 22, will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka next. With the win, Samsonova has now won 19 of her...
tennismajors.com
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com
Norrie edges Karatsev in three-hour battle to reach Stockholm Open quarter-finals
Cameron Norrie moved into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by edging out Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday. Norrie, ranked No 14, needed three hours, three minutes for victory. He will face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, and Chilean Cristian Garin next.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Garcia stretched to the limit by Marino before reaching last 16
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 6 seed, reached the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open by edging out Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino in a three-set battle on Tuesday evening. Garcia, a semi-finalist at the US Open and winner of the Cincinnati Open in August, needed two hours and 31...
tennismajors.com
De Minaur scores 150th career win to reach second round in Stockholm
Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by beating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-1 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday afternoon. This was the 150th career win for the Aussie, who is ranked No 23 in the world. De Minaur...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Carballes Baena makes last 16
Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by beating Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Carballes Baena, ranked No 76, will face second seed Matteo Berrettini next.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Qualifier Stricker upsets seeded Van De Zandschulp, Gasquet next
Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker advanced to the second round of the European Open by defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Stricker, a former French Open junior champion in singles and doubles and now...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Tomova reaches second round, to meet Konjuh next
Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 10 seed, won against Swiss Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Tuesday. Tomova, ranked No 94, will face Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000,...
