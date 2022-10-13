Read full article on original website
WUHF
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info
Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people's names, including social security cards and driver's licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim's names.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses
WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
touropia.com
27 Best Things to Do in Maryland
Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
Washingtonian.com
Thieves Go on Card-Skimming Crime Spree Around DC
Be careful where you swipe your debit card. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, we are currently in the middle of a spree of skimmer crimes, with 10 of the devices recently found in shops across DC in less than a month. Police are now seeking several suspects in the case.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox5dc.com
Seaplane service offering flights from DC to New York
Amphibious air carrier service Tailwind Air launched its seaplane flight service from the D.C. area to New York on Friday. It offers travelers from Dulles Airport the opportunity to get to New York in about 90 minutes, without having to deal with the headaches of a commercial airport or plane.
WJLA
DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
Lucky Woodbridge auto mechanic wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher
Valentin Zarco, of Woodbridge, doesn't play Virginia Lottery scratcher games all that often, but, when he does, he apparently wins big.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,227 new coronavirus cases Friday, 7,047 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,102,929 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,007 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,025 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
thedcpost.com
DC Sues Chemical Company for Polluting Waterways with Cancer-Causing Toxin
DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit against the chemical manufacturer Velsicol, claiming that it has contaminated local waterways with cancer-causing chemicals for decades. According to the lawsuit, the company’s practices are primarily affecting the health and safety of low-income areas populated by Black and brown DC residents....
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
