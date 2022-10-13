ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Trap, VA

WUHF

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
GW Hatchet

Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines

In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WUSA9

'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses

WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
touropia.com

27 Best Things to Do in Maryland

Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
Washingtonian.com

Thieves Go on Card-Skimming Crime Spree Around DC

Be careful where you swipe your debit card. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, we are currently in the middle of a spree of skimmer crimes, with 10 of the devices recently found in shops across DC in less than a month. Police are now seeking several suspects in the case.
fox5dc.com

Seaplane service offering flights from DC to New York

Amphibious air carrier service Tailwind Air launched its seaplane flight service from the D.C. area to New York on Friday. It offers travelers from Dulles Airport the opportunity to get to New York in about 90 minutes, without having to deal with the headaches of a commercial airport or plane.
WJLA

DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
massachusettsnewswire.com

Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program

Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
thedcpost.com

DC Sues Chemical Company for Polluting Waterways with Cancer-Causing Toxin

DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit against the chemical manufacturer Velsicol, claiming that it has contaminated local waterways with cancer-causing chemicals for decades. According to the lawsuit, the company’s practices are primarily affecting the health and safety of low-income areas populated by Black and brown DC residents....

