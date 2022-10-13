Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Local Construction Slowing as Mortgage Rates Rise
Dallas-Fort Worth builders have slowed down on construction in the last quarter as potential home-buyers complain of high mortgage rates. Dallas-based housing analysts Residential Strategies confirmed that single-family home starts in Dallas-Fort Worth fell by more than one-third from the third quarter of 2021. It is the greatest year-over-year decline in almost a decade.
Study Finds Link Between Weight Gain and Air Pollution Exposure
Obesity plagues the U.S., and especially Texas. 252 of 254 counties in the state showed a significant increase in obesity within their populations over the last ten years. Moreover, nearly 33% of Dallas County is obese. One recent University of Michigan study suggests that air pollution may affect the weight...
Local Public Library Ends Fines
Arlington Public Library announced in a news release last week that it has eliminated all overdue library penalties. “All library card holders will be free to read, watch, and listen to items in our collections without fear of late fees,” read the release. The goal is to help eradicate...
October Events at The Shops at Clearfork
The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth are offering some fun and charitable events this month in honor of the fall season. Here is a sampling of activities on the menu:. The Lone Star Family Farm in Stephenville is bringing the farm to the city with the Lone Star “Agventures” pumpkin patch at The Shops at Clearfork.
Dallas’ Building Permit Activity Report Months Behind Schedule
Dallas’s push to become a hub for business has long stumbled over a backlog of building permits, but despite the promises of new leadership, the permit activity reports have not been released for months. In June, Andrew Espinoza took over the director role for Dallas’ Department of Development Service...
Insurance Agency Sues on Behalf of Victims of Local Fire
An insurance agency is suing the Plano-based investment company that owned the vacant grass lot where a fire started that damaged 27 homes, destroying nine completely in Balch Springs on July 26. State Farm Lloyds is suing Sikka Investments on behalf of three individuals — Edgar Cruz, Mario Thompson, and...
DPD Chief Eddie Garcia Elected President of Major Cities Chiefs Association
Dallas police chief, Eddie Garcia, has been elected as the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), a group of police executives representing many of the largest cities across Canada and the United States. The MCCA consists of law enforcement agency leaders from cities including Los Angeles, Houston, El...
Exploring Frisco’s Building Permitting Process (Pt.1)
Frisco is the fastest-growing city in Texas due to its surging population growth and decade-long mission to support sociodemographic and economic expansion in the North Texas area. Frisco’s Department of Development Services (FDDS) requires a streamlined building permit process to handle the significant influx of people moving to the city...
Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Flying Drone With Contraband into Prison
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced that a Smithville man charged with flying a drone loaded with drugs and other illicit goods into the Fort Worth correctional center pleaded guilty on October 5. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, 42-year-old Bryant LeRay...
Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster
A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Dallas Arboretum President Retires After 27 Years
Mary Bringer, the CEO and president of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society in East Dallas, has announced that she will retire after 27 years of meritorious service to the organization. Bringer, who turned 75 on October 11, devoted her career to improving the lives of the Dallas community and...
TCU Rises to Number 8, Full AP Top 25
A wild weekend in college football saw five unbeaten teams fall, including last week’s No.3 team, Alabama, the highest-ranked team to lose this season. Tennessee moved up to No.3 behind No.1 Georgia and No.2 Ohio State in the AP Top 25 college football poll after its historic 52-49 victory over now No.6 Alabama.
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
Police Seek Information on 2021 Homicide
The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the case of a woman who was found dead in the woods early last year. Police said 43-year-old Ashley Moore was found dead in the 8100 block of Clark Road on February 12, 2021. Authorities believe she was...
SMU Looking to Snap Three-Game Skid Against Navy
The SMU Mustangs started 2022 on a hot streak, posting 48 points in a win over North Texas and 45 points in a victory against Lamar, but have struggled since, scoring a combined 80 points against Maryland, SMU, and UCF — all losses. The Mustangs will look to get back on track on Friday when they face Navy.
TCU vs Oklahoma State University Week 7 Preview
Texas Christian University is playing football at an elite level this season under new head coach Sonny Dykes and has advanced to the no. 13 rank in the weekly Associated Press NCAAF Top 25 poll. On October 15, the Horned Frogs will host no. 8 Oklahoma State University in Fort Worth for a game that promises to be one of the more intriguing match-ups in college football this weekend. This is the second consecutive week that the Horned Frogs face an undefeated opponent in the Big 12 schedule.
SMU Defeats Navy 40-34
The SMU Mustangs went into Friday’s match knowing the only way to beat Navy would be to stop the option run. The team did so by bending, but not breaking, and keeping Navy out of the endzone until the offense had built a solid lead. SMU opened up with...
Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police
A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
TCU Rallies 43-40 Win Against Oklahoma State
Texas Christian University climbed back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 8 Oklahoma State University in double overtime by a final score of 43-40. TCU is now 6-0 under new head coach Sonny Dykes and has beaten undefeated teams in back-to-back games. The Cowboys got off to a solid...
