Texas Christian University is playing football at an elite level this season under new head coach Sonny Dykes and has advanced to the no. 13 rank in the weekly Associated Press NCAAF Top 25 poll. On October 15, the Horned Frogs will host no. 8 Oklahoma State University in Fort Worth for a game that promises to be one of the more intriguing match-ups in college football this weekend. This is the second consecutive week that the Horned Frogs face an undefeated opponent in the Big 12 schedule.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO