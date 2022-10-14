The Extension Foundation is seeking an individual to conduct a needs assessment of the Cooperative Extension system including Faculty, Staff, Directors, and Administrators. The focus of the needs assessment will be to understand daily needs, career support, technology, and professional development needs to inform the Extension Foundation and the Cooperative Extension System. The individual will have support from the Extension Foundation team to provide input into the assessment along with utilizing Extension Foundation tools and resources for development and dissemination. This position will report to the Extension Foundation Communications and Engagement Manager, Aaron Weibe.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO