Read full article on original website
Related
A Seat at the Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards at Black Men Xcel Summit
Three Black corporate executives sat down for a lunchtime conversation on how Black men and women can get on corporate boards at the Black Men Xcel Summit. The chat featured Citizens Bancshares Corporation Chairman Ray Robinson, FedEx Senior Vice President Shannon Brown and Thompson Hospitality Corporation Chairman Warren M. Thompson. The chat was hosted by Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle.
extension.org
Join Us on November 11 for the NUEL Southern and 1890's Regions Quarterly Zoom Meeting
The next Southern and 1890’s Regions Quarterly Zoom meeting is scheduled for November 11th. You should have received an invite but just in case there is the Zoom connection list - https://uky.zoom.us/j/86847608176. In addition to regional and national NUEL Updates, we are accepting “Lightning Presentation Proposals” on the theme...
wastetodaymagazine.com
CarriersEdge adds new fleet resource library
Newmarket, Ontario-based CarriersEdge, a provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, is introducing a new resource library to its platform designed to help drivers apply information covered in its training courses into real-world use. The new library, called “Put it into Practice” (PiiPs), provides fleets with a list...
extension.org
Hiring!! NTAE National Needs Assessment Fellow
The Extension Foundation is seeking an individual to conduct a needs assessment of the Cooperative Extension system including Faculty, Staff, Directors, and Administrators. The focus of the needs assessment will be to understand daily needs, career support, technology, and professional development needs to inform the Extension Foundation and the Cooperative Extension System. The individual will have support from the Extension Foundation team to provide input into the assessment along with utilizing Extension Foundation tools and resources for development and dissemination. This position will report to the Extension Foundation Communications and Engagement Manager, Aaron Weibe.
JOBS・
Female business leaders share their strategies for fostering trust
Panelists discuss building trust at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit Monday, Oct. 10th, 2022. To be a leader you have to earn the trust of those you hope to lead. But how exactly do you build that trust, especially in a world full of uncertainty? A panel of four female business leaders—moderated by Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani—shared some of their ideas and experiences during a roundtable discussion at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in California.
3 Tips for Writing Effective Job Advertisements
Optimize your job advertisements to find the perfect hire.
JOBS・
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Create a Visual Identity For Your Org With Graphic Design
When you want to create a visual identity for your organization, graphic design can play a crucial role. It not only helps you create a structure for your message, but also ensures your audience recognizes your brand over time. This consistency builds confidence and predictability for your audience. If your graphic design changes frequently, your audience may lose trust in your brand.
theedadvocate.org
Should You Take a Gap Year? Pros and Cons
Is taking a gap year beneficial at all? Doing so is increasingly becoming popular. Many colleges are even supporting their students to take this path. It may sound a great deal since some advocates for a gap year after high school proposes that this year of service before commencing college should be obligatory for all students.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Labor shortage provides golden opportunities
Steve Meyer, Partners for Production Agriculture, said in a conference a couple of weeks ago there are two jobs for every worker today in the United States. It is an employee marketplace. Every industry is struggling to find enough people to fill open roles, not just agriculture. Restaurants have shorter...
Comments / 0