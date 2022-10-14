Windows 11 has a new feature, called Snap windows. The Snap windows feature is good for managing multiple tasks on a computer. When you hover your mouse cursor over the Maximize button in an opened window, you will see all available snap options. You can select any of the snap options to align all your opened apps on a single screen. After aligning the apps by using the Snap Windows feature, when you press the Alt + Tab key to switch between apps, Windows 11 also displays a separate window of the snapped layouts on the Alt + Tab screen. If you do not want a separate snapped layout window on the Alt + Tab screen, you can disable it. In this article, we will show you how to show or hide Snapped windows when you hover Taskbar apps or Task View or when you press Alt+Tab in Windows 11.

