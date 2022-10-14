ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg

A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Dash EV Establishing Operations in the Upstate

Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
Anderson County Delinquent Tax Sale – Oct. 17

The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Greenville Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an active search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in Pelzer. Piper Rawson, who has been missing since Sunday, was last seen in the area of West Georgia Road and Reedy Fork Road around 6 p.m., according to deputies. She was last wearing a white shirt and pink and purple flannel pajama pants.
PELZER, SC
Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects. The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun. The victim’s home security system recorded...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC

