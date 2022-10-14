The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO