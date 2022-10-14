Read full article on original website
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
SmackDown Star Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring Edge Back To Their Character
A SmackDown star says Triple H is trying to bring the edge back to their character. On the September 2 edition of WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin lost to Shinsuke Nakamura and disappeared in JBL’s limo. He hasn’t been seen on WWE television since. Corbin has been through many...
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Rosa Mendes Reveals Offer She’d Accept For WWE Return
Rosa Mendes has revealed what it would from WWE to get her to lace up her boots again and enter a Royal Rumble. The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble bout featured many stars who weren’t under contract with WWE, from returning legends to released stars. Speaking to Ring the...
Shane McMahon Once Threatened To ‘Legitimately Kill’ Two Top WWE Executives
Shane McMahon has been a part of a lot of major memorable moments as a part of his father’s empire over the past 25 years both in the ring and behind the scenes. However, there was one situation where, had things gone sideways, he’d have a much different WWE legacy.
Dominik Mysterio Brags About ‘Running His Dad Off Raw’
WWE made a big shake up to their brands on this week’s episode of SmackDown, when it was announced that Rey Mysterio had been moved over to the SmackDown brand full time. The move comes due to Rey not wanting to fight his son Dominik following his betrayal of his father back at Clash at the Castle, aligning with the Judgment Day.
Two Former WWE NXT Stars Backstage At NXT Live Events
NXT has recently gone through it’s second rebranding in as many years, as the new ‘white and gold’ era of the show has been in play for two weeks now. The change comes after a change in WWE regime, with Vince McMahon retiring from the company back in July, and Triple H taking over as the head of creative on the WWE main roster, with Shawn Michaels spearheading the developmental brand.
Renee Paquette Addresses Possibility Of Working With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette has discussed her new AEW role, commenting on the possibility of a future segment with Jon Moxley. Ahead of the October 12 edition of Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, AEW announced that Paquette was All Elite. She made her first AEW appearance on that night’s show. Paquette’s signing...
WWE Star Returns To Former Character On SmackDown
With a warm reception from the crowd, Max Dupri is NO more as the leader of Maximum Male Models os out and LA Knight is back!. Per Wade Barrett on commentary, LA Knight is his favorite NXT star of all time (with exception of himself and Mandy Rose of course.)
WWE Continues To Tease Major Change To Character
WWE continued to tease a major character change on tonight’s edition (October 14) of SmackDown. When a backstage segment saw Sonya Deville insult Liv Morgan and say she “doesn’t have what it takes,” Morgan appeared and snapped!. Waging a vicious assault against Deville, it ended in...
Former WWE Star Once Again Accepting Bookings
Former WWE star Paul London has announced that he is now once again accepting bookings, with his main goal being to help the younger generation of talent. Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, London made the announcement that he would be taking the bookings, effective immediately. He...
ROH Alums Debut On AEW Rampage Friday October 14
Several notable free agents with history in ROH, IMPACT and WWE have signed with AEW and now debuted on AEW Rampage!. At the end of the AEW Rampage taping, three major free agents debuted as Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis debuted at the end of tonight’s AEW Rampage.
Major Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
WWE hosted the first-ever edition of the WWE Day 1 premium live event on January 1, 2022, which saw Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship in a five-way against Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and then-WWE Champion Big E. WWE had previously announced that the Day...
Shawn Michaels Names Top Attribute He Looks For In WWE Talent
Shawn Michaels has revealed the attributes he looks for in talent as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. After helping to run NXT backstage in Triple H’s absence following The Game’s cardiac event in September 2021, Michaels was officially named the SVP of Talent Development Creative in September, under WWE’s new management regime.
Top SmackDown Star To Make Appearance On Horror TV Series
Liv Morgan seems to be embracing her dark side at the moment. Following her character tease in a backstage segment after dropping her title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, it has been announced that Morgan will be appearing in an upcoming episode of the USA network horror series, Chucky.
Another NXT Star Debuts On SmackDown
Another NXT star has made their main roster debut on tonight’s October 14 edition of WWE SmackDown in a big match. After appearing earlier in the episode and selecting Raquel Rodriguez are her mystery partner for her upcoming ‘Pick your Poison’ match against Cora Jade on Tuesday’s edition of NXT.
Notable Triple H Re-Hire Scouting Indie Talent For WWE
Gabe Sapolsky has been scouting talent for WWE, following him rejoining the company under the Triple H regime. Following Triple H’s elevation to ‘Chief Content Officer’ it was reported that WWE is interested in scouting indie talent again. The company had notably shifted its recruitment strategy to focus on hiring and training young athletes rather than signing experiences wrestlers in 2021, under the previous management regime.
Booker T Discusses NXT Commentary Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their NXT commentary debut. On the October 11 edition of WWE NXT, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made his commentary debut alongside Vic Joseph. The former six-time world champion has plenty of experience on commentary for the main roster throughout the...
Name For New Bray Wyatt ‘Wyatt 6’ Character Revealed?
A name for a new Bray Wyatt faction character has possibly been revealed, following speculation about a potential ‘Wyatt 6’ faction. Following Wyatt’s WWE comeback at Extreme Rules, the returning star cut an emotional promo in the closing moments of the October 14 edition of SmackDown. Wyatt...
WWE Wanted AEW Star For Bray Wyatt ‘Wyatt 6’ Faction?
Bray Wyatt is back, and he could well be bringing with him a very large faction, and this faction might not include a giant pig. The Wyatt 6 has been on the lips of many fans, and several wrestlers have teased potentially joining the faction, including NXT stars like Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez.
