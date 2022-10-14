Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Star Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring Edge Back To Their Character
A SmackDown star says Triple H is trying to bring the edge back to their character. On the September 2 edition of WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin lost to Shinsuke Nakamura and disappeared in JBL’s limo. He hasn’t been seen on WWE television since. Corbin has been through many...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown
AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
wrestletalk.com
Rosa Mendes Reveals Offer She’d Accept For WWE Return
Rosa Mendes has revealed what it would from WWE to get her to lace up her boots again and enter a Royal Rumble. The 2022 women’s Royal Rumble bout featured many stars who weren’t under contract with WWE, from returning legends to released stars. Speaking to Ring the...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Stars Making AEW Debut
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about AEW and WWE bringing in free agents, and fans who attended the recent Rampage tapings got to see an interesting debut. Shawn Spears & FTR faced off against Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona and after the match Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven debuted. Maria cut a promo then all the heels beat down the faces before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to make the save.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
wrestletalk.com
Shane McMahon Once Threatened To ‘Legitimately Kill’ Two Top WWE Executives
Shane McMahon has been a part of a lot of major memorable moments as a part of his father’s empire over the past 25 years both in the ring and behind the scenes. However, there was one situation where, had things gone sideways, he’d have a much different WWE legacy.
WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt appears, a big Fatal 4-Way looms
Now that Bray Wyatt is back in a big way, what does he have planned next? That’s one of the big questions WWE is leaning into heavily for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which comes to us from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (one of our favorites names for a sports venue anywhere). Wyatt made a dramatic return in the closing moments of Extreme Rules, paying off the White Rabbit teases that had been circulating through WWE shows and social media for weeks. He also introduced human versions of his former Firefly Fun House puppet friends, but all they got...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars
It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Set For USA Network Crossover
At WWE Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey reclaimed her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship by making Live Morgan pass out at the conclusion of their Extreme Rules match. While it was a match the former champion requested, she ultimately came up short. And yet while Morgan may no longer be the champ, things don't appear to be all that bad for the superstar. As a matter of fact, one of her dreams may be about to come true.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns' Reported WWE Schedule for the Rest of 2022
Roman Reigns has just two more pay-per-view bookings and a handful of announced TV appearances left in 2022, as reported by PWInsider this weekend. Aside from Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 where he'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul and Survivor Series on Nov. 26 (it's believed he and the rest of The Bloodline will take part in a WarGames match), his only announced shows include the Oct. 31 episode of Monday Night Raw and episodes of SmackDown on Oct. 28 (St. Louis), Nov. 11 (Indianapolis) and Nov. 18 (Hartford, CT).
wrestletalk.com
Renee Paquette Addresses Possibility Of Working With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette has discussed her new AEW role, commenting on the possibility of a future segment with Jon Moxley. Ahead of the October 12 edition of Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, AEW announced that Paquette was All Elite. She made her first AEW appearance on that night’s show. Paquette’s signing...
411mania.com
Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown
A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
wrestletalk.com
Producer For Bray Wyatt October 14 SmackDown Segment Revealed
The producers for the October 14 edition of SmackDown, featuring an intriguing Bray Wyatt segment, have been revealed. In the closing moments of the episode, Wyatt cut an emotional promo, following his WWE return at Extreme Rules the previous weekend. Wyatt was then interrupted by a figure in the ‘Uncle...
wrestletalk.com
Two Former WWE NXT Stars Backstage At NXT Live Events
NXT has recently gone through it’s second rebranding in as many years, as the new ‘white and gold’ era of the show has been in play for two weeks now. The change comes after a change in WWE regime, with Vince McMahon retiring from the company back in July, and Triple H taking over as the head of creative on the WWE main roster, with Shawn Michaels spearheading the developmental brand.
stillrealtous.com
Big In-Ring Return Announced For WWE Raw
Fans have gotten used to seeing big returns on WWE programming in recent months and on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw it was Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who returned to back up their friend AJ Styles. It looks like the former Raw Tag Team Champions will...
wrestletalk.com
Major Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
WWE hosted the first-ever edition of the WWE Day 1 premium live event on January 1, 2022, which saw Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship in a five-way against Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and then-WWE Champion Big E. WWE had previously announced that the Day...
