If his first game is anything to go on, the Orlando Magic most definitely have something in Paolo Banchero. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft played like a future star in his debut for the Magic on Wednesday, posting 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The result wasn't what the Magic were hoping for, but Banchero was.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO