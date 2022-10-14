Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Looking Through the Met: Camp
Inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp,’” the 2019 Met Gala theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” with a dress code of “studied triviality.” The night was defined by eccentric, extravagant clothes featuring bold, bright colors and often highlighted by sparkling jewels or fabrics. Definitely one of the most memorable Met Galas of recent years, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” was a fabulous night of striking outfits.
Queeries: Showcasing queer visibility on the silver screen through ‘Rocky Horror’
Many of us would say that nothing necessarily good came out of the ‘70s. Yet it was the peak of the gay liberation movement and the cultural changes that took place following the 1969 Stonewall Riots prevailed nationwide. This period — though dominated by homophobia, violence and death — was the conception of queer pop culture. Although transformative, the new cultural emergence during this decade remained primarily underground. It remained frowned upon to embrace queerness and queer expression, so how did “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) teach entire generations to celebrate queer culture and drag history?
K-Weekly: Black appropriation in K-pop (Part 2)
Let’s talk about CocaNButter. This new girl group debuted on Oct. 6, 2022, under MLD Entertainment. Made up of Ri.hey, ZSun, Gaga and Bicki, the group made an immediate impact with its eye-catching concept: Black cultural appropriation. What exactly is cultural appropriation?. Britannica defines it as “when members of...
Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ sends shivers down viewers’ spines
There has been considerable buzz around “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (2022) on Netflix, created by Ryan Murphy, who is known for his creepy and stylistic anthologies like “American Horror Story” (2011–) and “American Crime Story” (2016–) as well as the less chilling but equally unconventional hit show “Glee” (2009–2015). Dahmer stars Evan Peters, a usual suspect in Murphy’s shows, appearing frequently as main characters in seasons of “American Horror Story.”
