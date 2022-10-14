Read full article on original website
Related
Tufts Daily
Tufts community members reflect on the escalating tension around Taiwan
In the aftermath of China’s August military exercises near Taiwan, Beijing’s message to the world was clear: China will not shy away from challenging the United States, and its military will continue to uphold China’s claim to Taiwan. The message suggests that tensions in the region will remain high, with an increasing risk of confrontation between the United States and China.
Tufts Daily
Ukraine at War: What does grief feel like?
Each time I hear about another Russian military crime, I naively think that the situation cannot get any worse. It always can; apparently, it hits differently when a friend is killed. For me, the grief feels like a heavy fabric thrown all over the body. The last time I saw...
How does the economy weigh on President Joe Biden’s job approval rating?
President Joe Biden has a low approval rating when it comes to his handling of the economy. A new Utah poll also shows disapproval of Biden’s job performance as president.
Former journalists condemn Republican candidates for attacks on media, disinformation
A group of former journalists gathered outside Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon to condemn the anti-media rhetoric spouted by some Republican candidates running for office. Steve Krafft, a former Fox 10 reporter, stressed how important journalism is for a free and functioning democracy. “Journalists work...
Comments / 0