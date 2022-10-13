Read full article on original website
Health Union adds Scott Schappell and Steve Warker to leadership team
Health Union announced Monday morning that it has added Scott Schappell and Steve Warker to its expanding leadership team. Schappel will serve as chief revenue officer and Warker will serve as EVP of product. Schappel started his career at Merck and GSK while Warker has worked at Sunoco, MMIT (Managed...
Hims & Hers hires Brian O’Shaughnessy as first chief communications officer
Telemedicine company Hims & Hers has hired Brian O’Shaughnessy as its first chief communications officer. “It’s incredibly humbling to be joining the exceptionally kind, disciplined and innovative team at Hims & Hers as CCO,” O’Shaughnessy wrote on LinkedIn. “This is an organization conceived, designed and operating to provide personalized healthcare to the masses, and I jumped at their balladromic and aspirational path.”
Moderna plans to swarm IDWeek with branded fleet of Ubers
IDWeek, the infectious diseases conference, will take place in Washington, D.C. starting Wednesday and Moderna plans to make its presence known. The pharma company is teaming up with EMC Outdoor and Carvertise to swarm the five-day conference with a fleet of branded Ubers, which will drive around the conference in high-traffic areas.
