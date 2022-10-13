Telemedicine company Hims & Hers has hired Brian O’Shaughnessy as its first chief communications officer. “It’s incredibly humbling to be joining the exceptionally kind, disciplined and innovative team at Hims & Hers as CCO,” O’Shaughnessy wrote on LinkedIn. “This is an organization conceived, designed and operating to provide personalized healthcare to the masses, and I jumped at their balladromic and aspirational path.”

1 DAY AGO