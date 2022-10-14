Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Threat Received @ Magee High Football Game
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. According to local law enforcement, a threat was sent via cellphone or social media at Friday night’s game, October 14, 2022. Law enforcement was informed of the threat. Magee Police Department and Simpson County Sheriffs secured the field and parking areas with several law enforcement officers.
Henry County Daily Herald
Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Vision Is All Going to Plan
A few seconds remained on the clock. Jackson State was putting the finishing touches on a 66–24 defeat of Grambling State, a typical score for a team that, openly and unabashedly, sets its sights not on merely winning games but on dominating. Devonta Davis, a Jackson State linebacker, whipped a wad of tape off his fingers and fired it toward a garbage can behind the JSU bench.
Deion Sanders is Beyond 'HBCU Football's Culture Vultures' Understanding
Coach Prime's success and eventual decisions are beyond mainstream media's comprehension.
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
WAPT
Residents hope new MEMA emergency contract fixes Jackson's water issues for good
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are reacting to MEMA's latest emergency staffing contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant as well as other facilities. Many reactions draw towards concern and frustration with getting the Jackson water system where it needs to be for the capital city. The contract, coming...
Jackson State – Bethune Cookman: How to watch
Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman are set to meet on an NFL field. The post Jackson State – Bethune Cookman: How to watch appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
Mississippi State, Tougaloo agree to expand STEM opportunities
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The […]
Jackson State dominant against Bethune-Cookman
Shedeur Sanders and the Jackson State offense put on a clinic in the first quarter against Bethune-Cookman. The post Jackson State dominant against Bethune-Cookman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
WAPT
Black Child Book Fair Tour stops in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Authors from across the country visited the metro Saturday for the Black Child Book Fair Tour. One of the organizers, Darryl Harvey, is also an author on the tour. He said in a city like Jackson where 80% of the population is Black, representation for children is very important.
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
WDAM-TV
Tickets go on sale for “Boom Box Battle”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the eve of a Southwestern Athletic Conference football showcase between Jackson State University and Southern University, the renowned bands from each institution will square off. The “Boom Box Battle of the Bands” will pit JSU’s “Sonic Boom” against Southern’s “Human Juke Box” at 7...
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
tippahnews.com
Mississippi State Fire Academy holds dual graduations
JACKSON–Two classes recently graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) in Jackson. On Thursday, the graduation for Firefighter Class 199 and the MS Executive Fire Officer (MEFO) Program was held inside the No. 1 Fire Academy Auditorium. Congressman Michael Guest was the guest speaker at the prestigious event.
