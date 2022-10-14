Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. According to local law enforcement, a threat was sent via cellphone or social media at Friday night’s game, October 14, 2022. Law enforcement was informed of the threat. Magee Police Department and Simpson County Sheriffs secured the field and parking areas with several law enforcement officers.

MAGEE, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO