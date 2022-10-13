Read full article on original website
ImmunOs Therapeutics names former Novartis leader Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as VP of antibody development and protein engineering
ImmunOs Therapeutics named former Novartis leader Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as VP of antibody development and protein engineering Monday morning. Most recently, Dr. Ebersbach served as group head of Novartis Pharma, with leadership responsibilities at the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research. He also previously served in numerous lab head positions at...
Exagen installs John Aballi as CEO
Exagen, the autoimmune diagnostic company, named John Aballi as CEO Monday morning. Aballi will replace Ron Rocca as CEO, who is leaving the company after more than a decade at the helm. Aballi has nearly 20 years of industry experience, previously holding leadership positions at Veracyte, Decipher Biosciences and was...
Why Minerva Neurosciences Shares Dipped By Around 70%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR surged 163.8% to close at $0.8970 on Monday after the company announced a $16.5 million award and royalty/supply relief in the AMPYRA arbitration case. Inpixon INPX shares gained 90.6% to settle at $9.11 after gaining 10% on Friday. Last Tuesday the company announced new purchase orders.
