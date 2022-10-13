ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ImmunOs Therapeutics names former Novartis leader Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as VP of antibody development and protein engineering

ImmunOs Therapeutics named former Novartis leader Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as VP of antibody development and protein engineering Monday morning. Most recently, Dr. Ebersbach served as group head of Novartis Pharma, with leadership responsibilities at the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research. He also previously served in numerous lab head positions at...
Exagen installs John Aballi as CEO

Exagen, the autoimmune diagnostic company, named John Aballi as CEO Monday morning. Aballi will replace Ron Rocca as CEO, who is leaving the company after more than a decade at the helm. Aballi has nearly 20 years of industry experience, previously holding leadership positions at Veracyte, Decipher Biosciences and was...

