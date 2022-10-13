Minnesota Crookston Men's Cross Country Heads to Jim Drews Invitational in Wisconsin

Read full article on original website
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Soccer Falls 6-0 to Southwest Minnesota State
MARSHALL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team was defeated 6-0 by Southwest Minnesota State University Sunday, October 16 at Mattke Field at Schwan Regional Events Center in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles fall to 2-12-1 (1-10-1 NSIC) with the loss. Minnesota Crookston is currently 16th in...
goldeneaglesports.com
Upper Iowa Sweeps Minnesota Crookston in NSIC Action
Fayette, Iowa – After going to five when Upper Iowa and Minnesota Crookston played earlier this season, Upper Iowa would sweep the Golden Eagles this time around (23-25, 10-25, 16-25). Minnesota Crookston falls to 3-18 (2-11 NSIC), while the Peacocks improve to 12-8 (6-7 NSIC). Set One. UIU would...
