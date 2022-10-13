Read full article on original website
Related
heshmore.com
Bob Bistro, the fully automated restaurant of the future. Vending Machine for fresh culinary products
Bob Bistro, the fully automated restaurant of the future. Vending Machine for fresh culinary products. Bob Bistro was created to help Hospitality operators to automate their restaurant operations with the help of advanced IoT technology. PARIS, Oct. 15, 2022 – Bob Bistro, a fully automated restaurant solution developed by European...
Comments / 0