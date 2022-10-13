Read full article on original website
Related
Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail
Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island. The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County. The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:. Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping...
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds
A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riverdalepress.com
Thousands facing eviction denied counsel
A perilously long escalator carries lawyers and tenants to the second floor of the Bronx Housing Court on a Wednesday afternoon. They step off gingerly and some splinter off towards Room 250, where a bank of computers awaits. The Help Room is provisioned with photocopiers offering 15 cents per page, stacks of court forms, and video conference stations – a few of the services available to the 136 households summoned each day to virtual intake for an eviction filing in the Bronx.
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman
Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
Note containing threat of potential violence shuts down John Jay High School
Officials reported it to the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
longisland.com
New York State Police conduct Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Oyster Bay, North Hempstead
BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Bolla Market – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Hicksville Fuel – Newbridge Road, Hicksville, NY 11801. Exxon Mobile – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Sunoco Gas Station...
NYPD searching for 2 men in connection with South Shore break-in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is asking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in and attempted robbery of an Annadale apartment. The would-be alleged burglars broke into an apartment belonging to a 51-year-old male in...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: Ramapo College student shares frightening ordeal after violent campus abduction ends in Woodbury
Alexis Ruhlen, 19, says she didn’t think she’d survive Thursday after her boyfriend hid in her car at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey, at the end of class and forced her to drive with a knife to her face and neck. “He said you’re going to drive,...
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
4 teens injured during drive-by shooting outside of Long Island house party
A drive-by gunman shot four teenagers outside of a Long Island house party Saturday night, authorities said.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
syossetadvance.com
Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
ubspectrum.com
Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student
The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
NBC New York
LI Business Owners Get $700K After Police Seized Gold, Silver — And Never Returned It
Suffolk County has settled with six business owners who sued the police department for seizing gold and silver items from their stores without warrants and in most cases, not returning them. The settlement amounts to $700,000 and also requires the Suffolk Police to use a new system to track articles...
Comments / 0