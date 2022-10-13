ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

CBS New York

Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License

The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds

A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
riverdalepress.com

Thousands facing eviction denied counsel

A perilously long escalator carries lawyers and tenants to the second floor of the Bronx Housing Court on a Wednesday afternoon. They step off gingerly and some splinter off towards Room 250, where a bank of computers awaits. The Help Room is provisioned with photocopiers offering 15 cents per page, stacks of court forms, and video conference stations – a few of the services available to the 136 households summoned each day to virtual intake for an eviction filing in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say

FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
FREEPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman

Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
syossetadvance.com

Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
OYSTER BAY, NY
ubspectrum.com

Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student

The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
BUFFALO, NY

