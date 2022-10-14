Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Cierny, Zarkovic and Micó Fenollar Reach Semifinals for Men’s Tennis at ITA Regionals
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Utah State men's tennis continued their stellar showing at the ITA Mountain Region Championships on Saturday as the Aggies will be represented in the semifinals of both tournaments at the event. Seniors David Cierny and Bodin Zarkovic will play for a spot in the doubles championship match while Cierny and sophomore Sergi Micó Fenollar will face off in the semifinals of the singles tournament.
utahstateaggies.com
Davenport Comes off Bench to Lead Utah State to 17-13 Victory Over Colorado State
– Utah State true freshman quarterback Bishop Davenport passed for 41 yards and rushed for 29 more, including a 4-yard touchdown, to help the Aggies rally for a 17-13 win over Colorado State on Saturday night at Canvas Stadium. Davenport, the Aggies' fourth-string quarterback at the start of the season,...
thecomeback.com
WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band
We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Tennis Concludes Run at ITA Regionals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Utah State women's tennis concluded its run at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday. Graduate Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles draw after posting an 8-3 victory over top-seeded UNLV fifth-year senior Molly Helgesson and junior Zita Kovac in the third round. The Aggie duo then lost 8-4 to seventh-seeded BYU senior Emilee Astle and sophomore Yujia Huang in the quarterfinals.
2024 Las Vegas Point Guard John "Juni" Mobley Jr. Commits To Ohio State
Mobley is from nearby Reynoldsburg and grew up rooting for the Buckeyes before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Cross Country Records Top-20 Finish at Nuttycombe Invite
MADISON, Wis. – Behind Camren Todd's 25th-place finish, the No. 23 Utah State men's cross country team finished in 16th place Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course. On the women's side, the Aggies, who are also ranked 23rd nationally, placed 28th.
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
Las Vegas, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Henderson, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Henderson. The Centennial High School football team will have a game with Green Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Spring Valley High School football team will have a game with Coronado High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
Fox5 KVVU
Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020
Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are...
WEB EXTRA: County Commissioner Justin Jones (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones (D) represents District F. He is facing a challenge from Republican Drew Johnson. Politics Now host John Langeler talks about what his district needs, the county budget, and his passion for Red Rock.
Fox5 KVVU
Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Usually, the action on night one is held at the main Speedway but fans poured into the stands at ‘The Bullring’ for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race.
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
WEB EXTRA: County Commission candidate Billy Mitchell (R)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Republican Billy Mitchell is hoping to unseat Democrat County Commissioner Jim Gibson. He talks with Politics Now anchor John Langeler about why he thinks the County needs to keep a better eye on its budget and how he would try to tackle the problems with Lake Mead.
Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
