Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Cierny, Zarkovic and Micó Fenollar Reach Semifinals for Men’s Tennis at ITA Regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Utah State men's tennis continued their stellar showing at the ITA Mountain Region Championships on Saturday as the Aggies will be represented in the semifinals of both tournaments at the event. Seniors David Cierny and Bodin Zarkovic will play for a spot in the doubles championship match while Cierny and sophomore Sergi Micó Fenollar will face off in the semifinals of the singles tournament.
LOGAN, UT
thecomeback.com

WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band

We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
PARADISE, NV
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women’s Tennis Concludes Run at ITA Regionals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Utah State women's tennis concluded its run at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday. Graduate Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles draw after posting an 8-3 victory over top-seeded UNLV fifth-year senior Molly Helgesson and junior Zita Kovac in the third round. The Aggie duo then lost 8-4 to seventh-seeded BYU senior Emilee Astle and sophomore Yujia Huang in the quarterfinals.​
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Men’s Cross Country Records Top-20 Finish at Nuttycombe Invite

MADISON, Wis. – Behind Camren Todd's 25th-place finish, the No. 23 Utah State men's cross country team finished in 16th place Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course. On the women's side, the Aggies, who are also ranked 23rd nationally, placed 28th.
LOGAN, UT
High School Football PRO

Las Vegas, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The White Pine High School football team will have a game with The Meadows School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Usually, the action on night one is held at the main Speedway but fans poured into the stands at ‘The Bullring’ for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HENDERSON, NV

