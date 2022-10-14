After a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Formula One returns from its week-long break for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. With it comes a newly crowned world champion: Red Bull's Max Verstappen made it back-to-back drivers' championship titles after he secured his 12th victory of the season at Suzuka. The Dutchman mastered the conditions to finish 25 seconds clear of the pack, which proved just enough for him to take his second championship win.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO