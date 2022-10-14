Read full article on original website
Shaun Stevenson's All Blacks XV omission fuels NRL rumours
Chiefs and North Harbour outside back Shaun Stevenson has been one of New Zealand’s premier talents in recent seasons, therefore his omission from the All Blacks XV has sparked conversation and speculation around his playing future. Stevenson joined the Chiefs in 2016 and has since provided a wealth of...
'They’re not a destination club, people aren’t prepared to go there.' St Kilda cops whack from Akermanis
Brisbane legend and 2001 Brownlow Medalist Jason Akermanis has taken aim at St Kilda amid their ongoing on-field and off-field troubles. The Saints recently sacked senior coach Brett Ratten shortly after the AFL Trade Period in what was a surprising move from a team who missed finals again. Ratten signed...
Who is Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla? Former coach, colleague at West Virginia and Fairmont State shares secret to his potential success
Jerrod Calhoun, head coach at Youngstown State, has been coaching college hoops for almost two decades. He has known new Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for almost as long. Their time together dates back to when Calhoun was an assistant coach under Bob Huggins at West Virginia and Mazzulla was a sophomore point guard during the 2007-08 season.
