Jerrod Calhoun, head coach at Youngstown State, has been coaching college hoops for almost two decades. He has known new Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for almost as long. Their time together dates back to when Calhoun was an assistant coach under Bob Huggins at West Virginia and Mazzulla was a sophomore point guard during the 2007-08 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO