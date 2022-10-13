Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Elders and Youth Conference returns to in-person gathering
The Elders and Youth Conference is underway in Anchorage this week, back to what it used to be – a time for both young and old to make a personal connection through their love of Alaska Native culture. For the last two years, the pandemic kept them from meeting...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 Native artists display work at Alaska Pacific University
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the ConocoPhillips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University, you will see and hear the imagination of an artist. Joe Senungetuk was born in Wales and has lived in Nome, Fairbanks, and around the state. He is an Inupiaq artist and Elder in residence at APU’s art program.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage child psychiatric hospital scrutinized in federal inspectors’ investigation
One of Alaska’s only providers of psychiatric treatment for children is under increased scrutiny after reports of patients escaping a hospital, write-ups by federal regulators for various “deficiencies” and lawsuits alleging patients were sexually abused. North Star Behavioral Health operates three campuses in Anchorage and is the...
Notes from the trail: Kelly Tshibaka is on a get-out-the-vote tour around Alaska
Alaska Day: Oct. 18 is Alaska Day, a day off for state employees, except for public safety and first responders. The rest of us will be on duty because it’s three weeks exactly until Nov. 8. Candidates will be out there looking for voters. Above, Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka...
newsfromthestates.com
A two-year drive successfully renames two Southcentral Alaska mountains
The view from South Suicide Peak, now known as as South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is seen in May 2020. It includes other Chugach State Park mountains and glimpses of Cook Inlet. (Photo by Jania Tumey) The federal Board of Geographic Names has renamed two mountains near Anchorage after a...
ktoo.org
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
alaskapublic.org
After Mat-Su bathroom ban, community fundraises for all-gender high school restroom
Community members in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are fundraising for an all-gender restroom at Colony High School in Palmer. The effort comes after the borough school board voted last month to ban transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity. Under the school district’s current policy, transgender students have...
kinyradio.com
Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
bizneworleans.com
Audubon Zoo Welcomes 2 New Bear Cubs
NEW ORLEANS — From the Audubon Nature Institute:. Two young black bear cubs are the newest residents at Audubon Zoo. The two cubs arrived in New Orleans following a long trek from their temporary home at Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska. The two sisters were rescued by Alaska Department...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
alaskapublic.org
Bronson officials greenlit $4.9M to build East Anchorage nav center without Assembly approval
Officials with Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration approved a contractor to spend millions on building an emergency shelter, without getting approval from the Assembly. During an Oct. 7 work session, Public Works Director Lance Wilber acknowledged the mistake. He said the city had given Roger Hickel Contracting the go-ahead...
etxview.com
Thankful for Faith and Love of the Easter Life, Even if my Head is Spinning
It has been a “whirlwind” week for my wife, Kathy, and for me. Basically, we prepared to leave Alaska for a month or so and in order to travel to Florida. You know the tasks and chores of getting ready to leave. I helped Kathy (and Mary) clean out the refrigerator, and put away summer supplies for winter months. Then, I left Palmer while they continued their work. I drove to the Kenai Peninsula and put the boat away on Friday. Of course, that required a trip on the river with poles in my hands. On Saturday I cleaned out and packed away the cabin for winter. I was also able, on Saturday, to bring the gift of baptism to a man from Funny River Community Lutheran Church, and to bring communion to an elderly saint and her family. Then Sunday I spent time at Sterling Lutheran, Funny River Lutheran, and Cooper Landing Lutheran Churches, preaching and leading worship at two of them. I rushed back to Palmer for a birthday party for my youngest son, Tim, who turned 30 (!), and for Mary. Then Kathy and I packed and caught a ride with Tim and Megan to the airport on Sunday night, flying to visit family and friends in FL. Guess what! The busy-ness continues in this southern state.
alaskasnewssource.com
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The demolition of the Fourth Avenue Theatre began in early August, but on Thursday, city workers were finally making a lot of noise and progress. “This seems to be the first day that you can really see demolition, I’m sure there’s been a lot going on that we couldn’t see,” Brent Howell, a longtime Anchorage resident, said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Lost on the trail? You’re probably going to meet the Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crisp, vivid glacier ice and and an endless cascade of mountains are just a snippet of what Alaska Army National Guard members see as they fly above the Alaskan terrain searching for a missing person. Often, the guard searches for a hiker, snowmachiner or hunter that...
alaskapublic.org
Vibe-check: U.S. House candidates’ campaign headquarters
We often judge political campaigns by the money they raise and the image they project in their ads. We thought up another measure: What’s the ambience at their campaign headquarters?. Channeling Architectural Digest, we went to check out the vibe at the Anchorage headquarters of the three main U.S....
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly votes to use the Golden Lion as housing for homeless, not emergency shelter
Hundreds of hotel rooms and emergency shelter beds in Anchorage will continue to be available to people without homes through at least the end of the year. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday committed $3.5 million more for ongoing shelter, meal and navigation services through Dec. 31. The Assembly also decided...
