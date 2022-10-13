It has been a “whirlwind” week for my wife, Kathy, and for me. Basically, we prepared to leave Alaska for a month or so and in order to travel to Florida. You know the tasks and chores of getting ready to leave. I helped Kathy (and Mary) clean out the refrigerator, and put away summer supplies for winter months. Then, I left Palmer while they continued their work. I drove to the Kenai Peninsula and put the boat away on Friday. Of course, that required a trip on the river with poles in my hands. On Saturday I cleaned out and packed away the cabin for winter. I was also able, on Saturday, to bring the gift of baptism to a man from Funny River Community Lutheran Church, and to bring communion to an elderly saint and her family. Then Sunday I spent time at Sterling Lutheran, Funny River Lutheran, and Cooper Landing Lutheran Churches, preaching and leading worship at two of them. I rushed back to Palmer for a birthday party for my youngest son, Tim, who turned 30 (!), and for Mary. Then Kathy and I packed and caught a ride with Tim and Megan to the airport on Sunday night, flying to visit family and friends in FL. Guess what! The busy-ness continues in this southern state.

PALMER, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO