UMaine Dining brings Luke’s Lobster to Black Bear football fans
Continuing its dedication to providing local food to its visitors, University of Maine Dining announces that Portland-based Luke’s Lobster will be available at the Homecoming Black Bear football game in the concessions area. Luke’s Lobster will offer its Maine-style 4-ounce and 6-ounce lobster rolls, 8-ounce bowls of New England-style clam chowder along with chips and Pepsi beverages.
Maine Animal Health Officials Encourage Bird Owners to Continue Protecting Flocks from HPAI as Wild Birds Migrate
Vigilance is still needed as HPAI continues to be detected in Maine’s wildlife. AUGUSTA, ME — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Starting in February 2022, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) reported detecting 12 cases of the disease in domestic birds, all involving non-commercial backyard flocks. DACF found these cases in six counties across the state. Though the DACF has not reported any HPAI cases in domestic bird flocks since June 29, 2022, the virus is still being detected in wild birds.
Allen speaks to Maine Science Podcast about ocean research
Katherine Allen, associate professor at the School of Earth and Climate Sciences and Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine, was featured on the Maine Science Podcast’s latest episode. Allen discussed her research about the ocean, both in the geologic past and in the present. Allen was part...
Town, UMaine hosting Orono Energy Efficiency Fair Oct. 22
Residents of the Bangor area and beyond can learn how to make their energy use more economical and renewable at the Orono Energy Efficiency Fair 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Wells Conference Center. The fair, hosted by the Town of Orono and UMaine’s Sustainability Office, will...
School of Earth and Climate Sciences
Kat Allen is an Associate Professor School of Earth and Climate Sciences at the University of Maine, with a Cooperating Appointment at the Climate Change Institute. Kat studies the ocean, both in the geologic past and in the present. Kat was part of our introductory panel at the 2022 Maine Science Festival Headliner Event, The Warming Sea – an exploration of hope in the face of the climate crisis, and her presentation provided fantastic context for the rest of the evening. Our conversation was recorded August 2022.
