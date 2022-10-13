Vigilance is still needed as HPAI continues to be detected in Maine’s wildlife. AUGUSTA, ME — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Starting in February 2022, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) reported detecting 12 cases of the disease in domestic birds, all involving non-commercial backyard flocks. DACF found these cases in six counties across the state. Though the DACF has not reported any HPAI cases in domestic bird flocks since June 29, 2022, the virus is still being detected in wild birds.

