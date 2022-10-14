Read full article on original website
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to...
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
Vikings Rookie on Tap for More Prominent Role
Ed Ingram is the only Minnesota Vikings rookie to play significant snaps through five games of 2022, but another man is poised to see more action. Linebacker Brian Asamoah will experience more defensive snaps as the Vikings attempt to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017. Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah found Asamoah in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and now is apparently the time to begin his formal insertion inside Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense.
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Giants Rewind: What Mattered Most vs. Green Bay Packers
Coach Gene Clemons takes one last look at the New York Giants' amazing win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.
Packers WR Randall Cobb avoids season-ending ankle injury
With a towel draped over his head while riding a cart off the field, Randall Cobb thought his 2022 season was over. Even his coach, Matt LaFleur, sounded as if the veteran slot receiver had suffered a significant injury when asked following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 6
BOSTON -- Week 6 of the NFL season is here, so there really is no time to waste when it comes to putting together a fantasy football roster. Luckily, it won't take long to get the best start & sit advice out there from CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg. If you need a little more help for your Week 6 roster construction, behold the best advice out there at each position.QuarterbacksStart: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers vs. New York Jets"It's strange to look at Rodgers' game log and see no outings with more than 20 Fantasy points. He's yet to have a three-touchdown...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers off injury report, may tape right thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers may have to tape his right thumb for the Sunday game against the New York Jets. But even if he does, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't think it will prevent his quarterback from making any throws. Rodgers, who injured the thumb on...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s wife shares hilarious story regarding fans booing her husband
Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point. The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early...
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NFC Notes: Dan Snyder, Commanders, Giants, Packers
CBS Sports Jonathan Jones writes Commanders owner Dan Snyder is increasingly isolated from other owners and will not be at the fall meetings this week in New York. One team executive told Jones: “I don’t know that other owners even take his calls.”. Tanya Snyder, his wife, will...
