Yardbarker

Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie on Tap for More Prominent Role

Ed Ingram is the only Minnesota Vikings rookie to play significant snaps through five games of 2022, but another man is poised to see more action. Linebacker Brian Asamoah will experience more defensive snaps as the Vikings attempt to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017. Minnesota’s general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah found Asamoah in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and now is apparently the time to begin his formal insertion inside Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 6

BOSTON -- Week 6 of the NFL season is here, so there really is no time to waste when it comes to putting together a fantasy football roster. Luckily, it won't take long to get the best start & sit advice out there from CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg. If you need a little more help for your Week 6 roster construction, behold the best advice out there at each position.QuarterbacksStart: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers vs. New York Jets"It's strange to look at Rodgers' game log and see no outings with more than 20 Fantasy points. He's yet to have a three-touchdown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers 'relationship advice' amid divorce rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering "relationship advice" to a fan. As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new "Armchair QB" YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dan Snyder, Commanders, Giants, Packers

CBS Sports Jonathan Jones writes Commanders owner Dan Snyder is increasingly isolated from other owners and will not be at the fall meetings this week in New York. One team executive told Jones: “I don’t know that other owners even take his calls.”. Tanya Snyder, his wife, will...
GREEN BAY, WI

