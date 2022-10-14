ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PestWorld Boston 2022: Could this be the “pest” time of your life?

Where can you find an opening ceremony led by the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums, a speech by Seinfeld star John O’Hurley, and a 5K run that donates 20% of its earnings to Comfort Zone Camp? You guessed it — PestWorld Boston 2022! It was love at first sight; I knew this was the perfect convention for a casual pesticide enjoyer like myself. However, apart from the $600 entrance fee, there is one condition holding me back: Is it ethical to attend PestWorld Boston 2022?
Cross country competes as only Div. III team in NEICAAA Championship

Tufts made the short trip to Franklin Park in Boston to compete in the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association Championship on Oct. 8. The women’s and men’s cross country teams were put up against some tough competition, as they were the only Division III entry. Coming off...
Football narrowly loses to Wesleyan 26–22 in a back and forth thriller

The Tufts football team barely lost to the Wesleyan Cardinals 26–22 in a hard fought battle away from home on Saturday. Consistently one of the top performers in the NESCAC, Wesleyan came into the game with the same record as the Jumbos, at 3–1. Last year’s matchup between these two teams resulted in a thriller where Wesleyan scored late in the fourth quarter to beat the Jumbos 36–35. This game looked to be a tight one going in as the top two scoring offenses in the conference matched up against one another.
