Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State likes to ‘come out swinging’ in opening quarters
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams said head coach Mike Leach has instilled the mentality of “come out swinging first” in the Bulldogs. Through seven games, MSU has taken that to heart. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 66-7 in the first quarter of games this...
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Revisiting Mississippi State’s lone touchdown drive against Kentucky
Mississippi State needed more drives like its third-quarter touchdown possession Saturday at Kentucky. The Bulldogs drove 75 yards in eight plays to take a 10-6 lead over the Wildcats, scoring on a clutch fourth-and goal play. The rest of the game wasn’t so simple. What coach Mike Leach termed...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State will try to develop leadership lacking last week as Alabama trip looms
STARKVILLE — We love a good home college football weekend in these parts, and we’ve had a few already this season. But at least four times a year you’re going to play Southeastern Conference games on the road, and the last two have been ugly for Mississippi State.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus United U10, U14 boys place second at Battle for the Square
In addition to a second-place finish for its 12-and-under girls team, Columbus United Soccer Club won two finalist honors at the “Battle for the Square” soccer tournament in Oxford on Oct. 8-9. The United U14 boys defeated Tupelo Football Club Blue 5-0 and played TFC White to a...
Commercial Dispatch
Unbeaten Rebels climb in top 10, Bulldogs fall in major polls
Ole Miss moved up two spots to No. 7 in both the USA Today Coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25. The Rebels rushed for a school record 449 yards. Running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart went over 100 yards. The defense was opportunistic...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach: Mississippi State must turn focus inward to have a chance to upset Alabama
STARKVILLE — After last year’s game against Alabama, Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson said the Bulldogs might have had a reason to get discouraged. “We let the logo get us down a little bit — the ‘A’ and stuff,” Johnson admitted. Intimidation in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State freshman walk-on offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland dies at 18
Mississippi State has announced the death of freshman football player Sam Westmoreland on Wednesday afternoon. Westmoreland, 18, graduated from Tupelo High School and was a freshman walk-on offensive lineman and an industrial technology major. A university news release provided statements from MSU president Mark Keenum, athletics director John Cohen and...
Commercial Dispatch
MSU women’s golf prepares itself for The Ally
WEST POINT — The fall collegiate golf season, in many respects, is the preseason, the precursor to what happens in the spring. However, for Mississippi State women’s golf, it’s a time to make a statement to the rest of the SEC and the country heading into the spring.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s golf places third in The Ally
WEST POINT — Mississippi experiences quite a mild winter compared to many other parts of the country. However, winter very much came early on Tuesday morning, the final day of The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club. Temperatures at the start of the third and final round hovered around...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia volleyball advances to Class 4A title game with win over New Albany
CALEDONIA — It felt as though Caledonia volleyball had already won. With the decisive fifth set nearly in hand, the school’s student section and home crowd couldn’t contain themselves. It was the climax, and the scene was set with their team leading 14-6. A brief volley took place before Cavaliers libero Emma McKee set up Mary Beth Edmondson to smash home the match point.
Commercial Dispatch
MSU home to first Blue Star Memorial on a college campus in the state
STARKVILLE — Nine flags whipped in the wind and the sun beat down on the large crowd gathered in front of the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans on the north side of the Mississippi State University campus. Director of Veteran and Military Affairs at...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog Bash expected to draw 45K concert-goers
STARKVILLE — In an event expected to bring 45,000 to Mississippi’s College Town on an away game weekend, the Mississippi State University Student Association is preparing for the concert event of the year on Friday. Musicians for the event range in genres like country, pop punk and rap....
Officials investigating after on-the-field brawl ends one high school football game, text message warning of shooting suspends another
Officials with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association are dealing with two separate incidents that prematurely ended football games Friday night. MHSAA officials say a fight broke out during the game between Crystal Springs and Wesson. The brawl started in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28-7. Officials say at...
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: MSU, SOCSD partner to enhance student learning experiences for first intersession
STARKVILLE — Over the course of just a few hours at Partnership Middle School, students built paper rockets, watched a fire truck ladder climb high in the sky, pet a lamb, learned new drum styles, played math games and more. The activities were all part of the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated...
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Commercial Dispatch
Health Brief: Columbus woman: ‘Be your own advocate’
Breast cancer has already taken too much from Ellen Gregory, and she was determined to put an end to it. The 26-year-old horse trainer from Columbus lost her mother, Dawn Gregory, to breast cancer the week of Thanksgiving 2015. Dawn had just turned 50 years old. That same week, Dawn’s sister, who was in her mid-40s, died from breast cancer. “It was a tough week,” she says.
Commercial Dispatch
Three finalists chosen for CPD chief
The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
