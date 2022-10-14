ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Columbus United U10, U14 boys place second at Battle for the Square

In addition to a second-place finish for its 12-and-under girls team, Columbus United Soccer Club won two finalist honors at the “Battle for the Square” soccer tournament in Oxford on Oct. 8-9. The United U14 boys defeated Tupelo Football Club Blue 5-0 and played TFC White to a...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Unbeaten Rebels climb in top 10, Bulldogs fall in major polls

Ole Miss moved up two spots to No. 7 in both the USA Today Coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25. The Rebels rushed for a school record 449 yards. Running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart went over 100 yards. The defense was opportunistic...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State freshman walk-on offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland dies at 18

Mississippi State has announced the death of freshman football player Sam Westmoreland on Wednesday afternoon. Westmoreland, 18, graduated from Tupelo High School and was a freshman walk-on offensive lineman and an industrial technology major. A university news release provided statements from MSU president Mark Keenum, athletics director John Cohen and...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MSU women’s golf prepares itself for The Ally

WEST POINT — The fall collegiate golf season, in many respects, is the preseason, the precursor to what happens in the spring. However, for Mississippi State women’s golf, it’s a time to make a statement to the rest of the SEC and the country heading into the spring.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State women’s golf places third in The Ally

WEST POINT — Mississippi experiences quite a mild winter compared to many other parts of the country. However, winter very much came early on Tuesday morning, the final day of The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club. Temperatures at the start of the third and final round hovered around...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia volleyball advances to Class 4A title game with win over New Albany

CALEDONIA — It felt as though Caledonia volleyball had already won. With the decisive fifth set nearly in hand, the school’s student section and home crowd couldn’t contain themselves. It was the climax, and the scene was set with their team leading 14-6. A brief volley took place before Cavaliers libero Emma McKee set up Mary Beth Edmondson to smash home the match point.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog Bash expected to draw 45K concert-goers

STARKVILLE — In an event expected to bring 45,000 to Mississippi’s College Town on an away game weekend, the Mississippi State University Student Association is preparing for the concert event of the year on Friday. Musicians for the event range in genres like country, pop punk and rap....
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials investigating after on-the-field brawl ends one high school football game, text message warning of shooting suspends another

Officials with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association are dealing with two separate incidents that prematurely ended football games Friday night. MHSAA officials say a fight broke out during the game between Crystal Springs and Wesson. The brawl started in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28-7. Officials say at...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard

A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Health Brief: Columbus woman: ‘Be your own advocate’

Breast cancer has already taken too much from Ellen Gregory, and she was determined to put an end to it. The 26-year-old horse trainer from Columbus lost her mother, Dawn Gregory, to breast cancer the week of Thanksgiving 2015. Dawn had just turned 50 years old. That same week, Dawn’s sister, who was in her mid-40s, died from breast cancer. “It was a tough week,” she says.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three finalists chosen for CPD chief

The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS

