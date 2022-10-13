Read full article on original website
earth.com
COVID-19's impact on life expectancy is worse than anticipated
Mortality rates increased in most countries due to the global Coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. This led to changes in life expectancy that were more severe in some countries than in others. Previous global epidemics have seen life expectancies recover fairly rapidly afterwards, but this has not been the case in all countries as the current pandemic has progressed. New research published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.has found that, in some countries, deficits in life expectancy continue to persist more than two years after the start of the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 pandemic caused prolonged decline in life expectancy
COVID-19 has caused a protracted shock to life expectancy levels, leading to global mortality changes unprecedented in the last 70 years, according to research today in Nature Human Behaviour from Oxford's Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research. Using data from 29 countries in...
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
Washington Examiner
China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine
China is urging its citizens to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday that all Chinese citizens should evacuate the country, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state news agency. The embassy said it would assist its citizens in this capacity.
France 24
‘Let it rot’: Once-flourishing middle class faces end of ‘Chinese Dream’
An ever-growing middle class has been emblematic of China’s ascent ever since Deng Xiaoping kicked off the country’s economic transformation in the 1980s. That progress now risks being reversed as millions of people in China face rising living costs, fierce professional competition, a real estate bubble and sluggish growth.
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
natureworldnews.com
19-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Chooses German Nuclear Power Plants Over Using Coal
Greta Thunberg, a well-known 19-year-old climate activist, claims that shutting down German nuclear power plants would be "a mistake" if it required the nation to burn more climate-warming coal. Given the threat of an impending energy crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, the German government is still deliberating...
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
Putin Suffering Major Losses In Southern Regions, Says Ukrainian Official: 'Rate Is About 1 To 6.5'
Vladimir Putin is facing severe setbacks in the Ukraine war as Kyiv pushes back to regain its occupied territories in the southern regions, a Ukrainian official said. What Happened: Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, citing the Commander of Operational Command South Andrii Kovalchuk, said the ratio of losses between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south is approximately 1 to 6.5.
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 infection associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction
Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and wellbeing.
watchers.news
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
COVID harm: Babies missed key milestones amid pandemic — 'really detrimental' to their health
Babies born right before and during the coronavirus pandemic have missed key milestones in their development because of the COVID pandemic and the lockdowns that were implemented as a result, a new study has revealed. The study, posted this past week in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMJ by researchers at...
americanmilitarynews.com
Even a small nuclear test by North Korea would be a big US worry
As North Korea moves closer to its first nuclear test in five years, one of the biggest worries for the U.S. and its allies might be a relatively small blast. Kim Jong Un has made clear he wants to build an arsenal of “tactical” nuclear weapons, meaning lower-yield bombs that could be used on the battlefield rather than on whole cities. First it must produce miniaturized warheads to fit on the expanding array of short-ranged ballistic missiles it has designed to threaten U.S. troops and their allies in Asia.
wallstreetwindow.com
‘Quiet Quitting’ Isn’t Just About Jobs; It’s About a Crumbling Economy – Charles Hugh Smith
The unraveling of hyper-Globalization and hyper-Financialization will generate consequences few conventional analysts and pundits anticipate. TikTok videos on ‘Quiet Quitting’–doing the minimum at work, giving nothing extra to the employer– have gone viral, and The Wall Street Journal quickly picked up the thread:. If Your Co-Workers...
watchers.news
Study provides evidence of physical change that can be observed in the days before an earthquake
Researchers reporting in AGU’s JGR Solid Earth identified changes in the magnetic field near intermediate-large earthquakes in California in the days before the earthquakes happened, providing evidence that there is a physical change that can be observed in the days before an earthquake. Magnetic field changes as earthquake precursors...
watchers.news
Bright fireball over Washington, U.S.
A bright fireball was seen over Washington U.S. at 05:18 UTC on October 13, 2022. The event lasted a couple of seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 143 reports by 13:40 UTC, from British Columbia, Oregon, and Washington.1. Preliminary trajectory based on the reports shows the bolide was traveling...
Discovery
Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth
A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
