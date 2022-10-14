Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Sen. Leahy out of hospital, plans to return to Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The office of U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says he is out of the hospital and he’s planning to return to Vermont for a full schedule of planned events. The 82-year-old Leahy was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home, his office said. As a precaution he was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and observation. After what his office describes as an uneventful night in the hospital, Leahy was discharged Friday. Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, are returning to Vermont Saturday. Leahy, the longest-serving sitting senator, is not seeking reelection in November.
KTVZ
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it’s Pete Buttigieg who’s in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn’t going to stop because she wasn’t sure it was him. “It’s me,” the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to...
KTVZ
Kari Lake doesn’t commit to accepting Arizona election result if she loses
Arizona Republican Kari Lake would not commit Sunday to accepting the results of her upcoming election for governor if she loses. “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result,” the GOP nominee told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” after being asked three times whether she would accept the election’s outcome. Lake dodged the question the first two times.
KTVZ
Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
KTVZ
Watch: Key moments from new footage of the January 6 Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has held a series of public hearings in an effort to shed new light on the events of that day and how former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election incited a mob of his supporters to violence.
Comments / 0