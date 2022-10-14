Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX real estate stocks faring year-to-date
S&P/ASX 200 Real Estate is down by over 30% for the year-to-date period, as of 14 October 2022. The ABS data released last month highlighted the first quarterly decline in the total value of Australian homes in two years. The market lost AU$162.4 billion in terms of the total value...
kalkinemedia.com
GL1, CXO, and BOA: how are these lithium stocks faring on ASX?
September 2022’s Resources and Energy Quarterly report has revealed some insightful trends related to the demand for lithium and electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Lithium demand worldwide showed a strong increase in the June quarter of 2022, in turn deriving from growing demand for EV batteries, most of which use lithium as a key component.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :What is the prime exploration focus of Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM)?
Cooper Metals Limited is an Australian mineral exploration company focused on discovering copper and gold. Currently, the company owns and is advancing on three highly prospective projects in Western Australia and Queensland. Cooper Metals aims to create wealth for its shareholders through the discovery of significant mineral deposits. All three mineral projects owned by the company are located within mining jurisdictions with a proven track record and access to excellent existing infrastructure. Know more about the company's upcoming projects and plan ahead from Managing Director of Cooper Metals Ian Warland.
kalkinemedia.com
What developments are expected during exploration of TEM projects by Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM)?
Tempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian minerals exploration company, which operates a portfolio of highly prospective mineral projects in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. The company is pursuing premium opportunities for precious, base and energy metals. Currently, the company owns two suites of mineral projects namely, Yalgoo and Mt Magnet Projects in the neighborhood of established mining operations and recent discoveries. Get expert insights from Managing Director of Tempest Minerals Mr. Don Smith in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
3 ASX mineral companies addressing clean energy & precious metal market | Invest Nest Webinar
Green energy metals, like copper and lithium, have been garnering a lot of attention thanks to the critical role that they play in the green energy transition. Green energy generation consumes more minerals as compared to the traditional energy generation methods. Given this importance, green energy metals are categorized as critical metals.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these travel stocks performing on NZX?
With all travel restrictions removed, the market participants are expecting the travel industry to rebound in FY23. The companies in this sector are gearing up for FY23. New Zealand on 13 September 2022 dropped all travel restrictions introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the testing and vaccination requirements have been eased. According to the latest NZ government update, travelers arriving in the country do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test report to get past border control.
torquenews.com
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia’s retail power bills to rise by 35% next year?
In a recently held energy and climate summit, it was highlighted that Australia’s retail power bills might increase by 35% next year. State of the Energy Market 2022, AER talks about significant transformation of the Australian retail market. Retail electricity costs in Australia might increase by more than 35%...
kalkinemedia.com
Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE) upgrades EBITDA guidance for FY23, shares up
Genesis Energy held its ASM on Friday (14 October 2022) It upgraded its EBITDA guidance on the basis of Q1 performance. It expects an EBITDA of NZ$500 million, up from NZ$440 million last year. New Zealand-based utility company, Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE), has upgraded its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to explore after inflation data
The core inflation has advanced to its highest level in four decades. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) revenue rose over 14 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Kinetik Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KNTK) dividend yield was 8.75 per cent. The latest data by the Labor Department showed that the US inflation...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five earnings to watch next week
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) touched its 52-week low on October 12, 2022. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) noted three per cent growth in its Q2 FY22 net sales. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is slated to provide its third-quarter financial updates on October 19. The third-quarter earnings season started...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street slips on inflation, growth concerns
The Australian share market is expected to fall on Monday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 may open the day 102 points or 1.5% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.3%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.4%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.1% lower. The Australian share...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia’s digital wellbeing ranking drops: Research
The ranking of Australia in digital well-being has dropped from 17 to 35 this year. New Zealand has outperformed Australia in terms of various aspects of digital well-being. Israel secured the first position in terms of digital quality of life. Digital Quality of Life Index has released its fourth annual...
kitco.com
Marimaca reports significant increase in resources at its Marimaca copper project in Chile
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, MOD's updated MRE demonstrates significant resource growth over the previous estimate, with 98%...
waste360.com
Ascend Elements and EcoPro Group Collaborate to Supply Recycled Battery Materials to North American EV Industry
Ascend Elements, a Massachusetts-based battery recycling and engineered materials company, and EcoPro Group, a leading South Korean battery materials company, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement to cooperate in the development, qualification, and integration of recycled battery materials into EcoPro's cathode products. EcoPro is a cathode active material...
kalkinemedia.com
UK market rallies as Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor
UK Market: The UK market was in an upbeat mood on Friday after it was Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that he has been sacked as the Chancellor. At around 1:20 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading nearly 1% higher, while the FTSE 250 index was 1.48% higher. Truss has been under pressure to reverse the tax cut bonanza announced in the mini-budget last month by Kwarteng. Media reports have claimed that the PM is preparing to reverse parts of the fiscal strategy.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores TSX dividend stocks to watch this quarter
Tourmaline acquired Rising Star Resources Ltd in August. The adjusted EBITDA for Slate Grocery REIT increased to US$ 29.14 million. Before investing, analyzing the company’s growth strategy along with sustainability can be helpful in the long run. Dividend stocks specialize in their regular dividend payouts by the company. But...
PV Tech
SCU providing energy solutions for European SMEs
With Europe experiencing a serious energy crisis, increasing numbers of its SMEs have chosen photovoltaic energy storage to reduce electricity consumption. SCU’s GRES is a comprehensive energy storage system, integrating lithium batteries (including BMS), PCS, Solar MPPTs, STS, PMS, air conditioning and IP54 cabinets. The GRES also offers peak shaving and uninterrupted power supply from the network.
kalkinemedia.com
Cynata’s (ASX: CYP) DFU clinical trial to continue as planned, says DSMB
A planned Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review of Cynata’s diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) clinical trial has been successfully completed. The DSMB recommends the company’s DFU clinical trial continue unchanged. The DFU clinical trial is aimed at investigating the safety and early efficacy of Cynata’s unique topical Cymerus™...
thefastmode.com
Microamp Selects Keysight to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G
Keysight Technologies announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in...
Comments / 0