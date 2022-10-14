UK Market: The UK market was in an upbeat mood on Friday after it was Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that he has been sacked as the Chancellor. At around 1:20 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading nearly 1% higher, while the FTSE 250 index was 1.48% higher. Truss has been under pressure to reverse the tax cut bonanza announced in the mini-budget last month by Kwarteng. Media reports have claimed that the PM is preparing to reverse parts of the fiscal strategy.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO