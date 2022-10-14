ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

By the Numbers – Bonus Football Edition

There’s a lot to talk about after Republic’s overtime win against state-ranked Nixa last night, and the numbers tell the story in a lot of different ways. The number of times Republic converted on fourth down. The Tigers were an astounding 7-for-7 on fourth downs Friday. They gambled from nearly every spot on the field and hit the jackpot all seven times, picking up enough yardage to keep their offense on the field.
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Yocum Automotive Drive of the Game – Week 8

Nixa scored first in overtime, and this is how the Tigers answered. We’ve got the entirety of Republic’s game-winning overtime drive for you, and it was our Yocum Automotive Drive of the Game.
NIXA, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Take Another Step in Turnaround, Topple Nixa in OT

Wyatt Woods says as he watched his overtime pass float slowly toward Gunner Ellison in the end zone, “it felt like it was 30 years going by.” When Ellison caught the ball, it erased 30 years of frustration for Republic football fans. Ellison’s catch on a two-point conversion...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Video – Tiger Defense Makes a Stand

As time wound down in the fourth quarter, the Republic defense made the stand that opened the door for the Tigers’ overtime win at Nixa. The Eagles had the ball 1st and goal on the seven-yard line, but failed to score. Here’s the series in its entirety.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
PITTSBURG, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced

Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
CARTHAGE, MO
kfdi.com

Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing

MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
MIAMI, OK

