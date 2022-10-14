There’s a lot to talk about after Republic’s overtime win against state-ranked Nixa last night, and the numbers tell the story in a lot of different ways. The number of times Republic converted on fourth down. The Tigers were an astounding 7-for-7 on fourth downs Friday. They gambled from nearly every spot on the field and hit the jackpot all seven times, picking up enough yardage to keep their offense on the field.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO