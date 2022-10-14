Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Related
republictigersports.com
By the Numbers – Bonus Football Edition
There’s a lot to talk about after Republic’s overtime win against state-ranked Nixa last night, and the numbers tell the story in a lot of different ways. The number of times Republic converted on fourth down. The Tigers were an astounding 7-for-7 on fourth downs Friday. They gambled from nearly every spot on the field and hit the jackpot all seven times, picking up enough yardage to keep their offense on the field.
republictigersports.com
republictigersports.com
Yocum Automotive Drive of the Game – Week 8
Nixa scored first in overtime, and this is how the Tigers answered. We’ve got the entirety of Republic’s game-winning overtime drive for you, and it was our Yocum Automotive Drive of the Game.
republictigersports.com
Tigers Take Another Step in Turnaround, Topple Nixa in OT
Wyatt Woods says as he watched his overtime pass float slowly toward Gunner Ellison in the end zone, “it felt like it was 30 years going by.” When Ellison caught the ball, it erased 30 years of frustration for Republic football fans. Ellison’s catch on a two-point conversion...
republictigersports.com
Video – Tiger Defense Makes a Stand
As time wound down in the fourth quarter, the Republic defense made the stand that opened the door for the Tigers’ overtime win at Nixa. The Eagles had the ball 1st and goal on the seven-yard line, but failed to score. Here’s the series in its entirety.
KYTV
Three athletic facilities in Springfield getting new names to honor coaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the SPS website, three SPS athletic facilities will have new names by the end of January 2023. Glendale High School, Kickapoo High School, and Parkview High School are the three schools that will soon have new names for their football and basketball facilities. Glendale...
Weekend Wrap (Oct. 15 & 16)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
KYTV
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools. KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on...
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
columbusnews-report.com
Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced
Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
kfdi.com
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
koamnewsnow.com
Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing
MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
Comments / 0