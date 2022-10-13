ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz

This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Rams' stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
NFL
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after outburst

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson out of Sunday’s game, and the veteran wide receiver is now no longer with the team. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Carolina would likely have cut Anderson if they were unable to trade him, but they had already been shopping him around prior to Sunday’s incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

The Arizona Cardinals Have Traded for WR Robbie Anderson

In an unexpected move, the Arizona Cardinals have traded for WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers. Anderson has played two full seasons with the Panthers, along with four seasons with the New York Jets. However, his production has slowed down quickly as he has barely averaged over 30 yards...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst

It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start

Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown potentially out for season

The Cardinals are set to have their No. 1 receiver return this Thursday, but it appears they will be without another high-profile member of the wideout room for, at best, an extended period. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Marquise Brown – who suffered a foot injury Sunday – could be sidelined for the remainder of the season (Twitter link).
NFL

