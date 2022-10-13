Read full article on original website
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Yardbarker
Steelers reportedly benched Mitchell Trubisky after 'heated exchange' with Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin originally benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during the 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and has kept Pickett atop his depth chart since. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered more information about that decision in a piece published Monday.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Yardbarker
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
Yardbarker
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson: 'I was confused' about being sent to locker room
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things. Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room...
Yardbarker
Report: Rams' stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Yardbarker
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after outburst
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson out of Sunday’s game, and the veteran wide receiver is now no longer with the team. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Carolina would likely have cut Anderson if they were unable to trade him, but they had already been shopping him around prior to Sunday’s incident.
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals Have Traded for WR Robbie Anderson
In an unexpected move, the Arizona Cardinals have traded for WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers. Anderson has played two full seasons with the Panthers, along with four seasons with the New York Jets. However, his production has slowed down quickly as he has barely averaged over 30 yards...
TV coverage map for Packers vs. Jets in Week 6 of 2022
Four games being broadcast during the early timeslot on FOX and two late games on the network will create viewing problems for fans of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game is set for noon CT and will be called by Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, the network’s new No. 1 tandem.
Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby
Yardbarker
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to be medically cleared before practice on Wednesday
All signs are pointing to the Cowboys getting their star quarterback back for this weekend’s home matchup against the Detroit Lions. Read more here.
Yardbarker
Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start
Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown potentially out for season
The Cardinals are set to have their No. 1 receiver return this Thursday, but it appears they will be without another high-profile member of the wideout room for, at best, an extended period. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Marquise Brown – who suffered a foot injury Sunday – could be sidelined for the remainder of the season (Twitter link).
Comments / 0