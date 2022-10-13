The ALLPreT project, an international research consortium to develop new approaches, tools, and assays that enable the safe introduction of novel foods, has now kicked off. ALLPreT has the objective of protecting humans from unacceptable food allergy risks. The consortium brings together academic and associated partners - including MedUni Vienna - from across Europe and the United States. It offers opportunity to early stage researchers to gain experience and skills with 10 new PhD-positions within the consortium.

