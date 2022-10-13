Read full article on original website
myscience.org
World-class research instrument takes up new home at Curtin
Curtin University is home to a new state-of-the-art instrument which will provide researchers and industry with access to world-class microanalytical infrastructure to help discover the next generation of critical mineral resources and unravel the mysteries of the universe. The French-built CAMECA 1300HR3 secondary ion mass spectrometry instrument forms the core...
International food allergy research consortium kicks off
The ALLPreT project, an international research consortium to develop new approaches, tools, and assays that enable the safe introduction of novel foods, has now kicked off. ALLPreT has the objective of protecting humans from unacceptable food allergy risks. The consortium brings together academic and associated partners - including MedUni Vienna - from across Europe and the United States. It offers opportunity to early stage researchers to gain experience and skills with 10 new PhD-positions within the consortium.
Tackling social issues through engineering and theater
Senior Susan Su finds inspiration in both makerspaces and performance spaces. Susan Su thought she was discovering a new café. She was in Beijing for the second half of her gap year, working with a biomedical engineering group at Tsinghua University. But the lab was relatively new, and she was filling her time by exploring the city.
Stranded orca examined by Utrecht University
The orca that died on Cadzand beach in Zeeland on Saturday has been transferred to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine for examination. The animal arrived Sunday morning, after which the investigation could start. It is a female of 5.17 metres and about 2,000 kilograms. ’The big question, of course, is...
Long-serving European weather satellite safely moved to the
The world’s longest-serving meteorological satellite in geostationary orbit, EUMETSAT’s Meteosat-8, has been moved to the "graveyard orbit" after 20 years of life-saving service. Launched on 28 August 2002, Meteosat-8 was the first of the Meteosat Second Generation (MSG) meteorological satellites, which marked a major technological advance in satellite...
