NHL
Strike It Wild
WELCH, Minn. -- It's been three years since Minnesota Wild players took to the lanes of Treasure Island Resort and Casino with fans. Sunday afternoon marked the return of the Minnesota Wild Foundation's premiere event, with tickets selling out in a mere five days. "I think we raised $30,000 in...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Dominates in Season-Opening Victories
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota women's and men's swimming and diving programs got the 2022-23 started on a strong note with dominant wins over Nebraska and South Dakota. The women took down their Big Ten foes, 203-96, and the Coyotes, 223.5-75.5, while the men bested USD 220-66. The Gopher women captured first place in 14 of the 16 events, while the men were victorious in 15 events.
Longtime Gophers Volleyball coach announces departure
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon has announced that he will leave the organization after this season. Matt Houk, currently serving as assistant head coach, will be the interim head coach after the season. The team will conduct a nation-wide search to find its next head coach, according to a release from the organization.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall Short at No. 24 Illinois 26-14
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1)...
gophersports.com
Get to Know Jordan, Gopher Gymnastics’ Newest Team Member
MINNEAPOLIS – Gopher Gymnastics is happy to introduce their most recent addition to the team, Jordan. Through Team IMPACT, Jordan got acclimated with the gymnastics team and has now become a member of the team! On Saturday Jordan made it official, spending time with Gopher gymnasts and enjoying lunch.
gophersports.com
ITA Central Regional Day 4 Recap
STILLWATER, OKLA. – The University of Minnesota tennis team started day four of the ITA Central Regional Championship with the consolation doubles quarterfinals and the main draw doubles quarterfinals. Zeyneb Sarioglan and Lucy Lu fell 4-8 to their Tulsa opponents, Lily Hutchings and Ana Paula Naranjo Martinez Kobash. No....
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the loss to #24 Illinois
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Obviously really disappointed in the performance from our football team. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit, and I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and his staff. It felt like they played pretty flawless football today. And obviously, we have something to do with that by not playing our best football.
Minnesota Volleyball Rankings Week Seven
There are a couple head scratchers in this week's Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association high school rankings. For example Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North and North is still rated #2 and South #6 in the largest schools class. Minneota knocked off top ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton to take over the top spot in...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter
MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
