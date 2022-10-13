ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Energy Stocks#Ncsm#Slb#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Nyse Energy Sector#Aframax#United#Chinese#Schlumberger
NASDAQ

Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy?

Even though the oil and gas sector has been running laps around the broader market in 2022, there are still loads of companies in the space selling for dirt-cheap valuations and sky-high yields. One company that stands out as looking incredibly cheap is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). The midstream oil and gas company currently sports a distribution yield of 8.1%.
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NASDAQ

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
NASDAQ

Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?

Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
NASDAQ

Interested In Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Upcoming US$0.91 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 20th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.
tipranks.com

2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases

When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
NASDAQ

The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me

When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLE) where we have detected an approximate $108.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 467,770,000 to 469,120,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in trading today ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) is off about 0.3%, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) is up about 0.5%, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) is lower by about 0.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $64.31, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had...
NASDAQ

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging...
