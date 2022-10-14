Read full article on original website
“Roadeo” course tests skills of SDDOT snowfighter team
There was a roadeo of a different kind earlier this week (Oct. 12, 2022) in Pierre. The South Dakota Department of Transportation held its State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo, pitting the top five snowplow drivers from each region of the state against each other in a friendly contest to see who scored the highest.
Governors’ Derry, Barry Named To All-State Soccer Teams
Two Pierre Governor soccer players were named on All-State teams by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association. Rylan Derry was named to the AA boys first team. Derry scored 19 goals, a school record, with seven assists, eclipsing the record set last year of 17 by Cole Peterson.
Governors Outlast Tea Area In Football Thriller
PIERRE – Pierre prevailed in the biggest game of the season, but not without the expected battle. Lincoln Kienholz threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead score to Jayden Wiebe early in the fourth quarter, and then intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s last play as Pierre remained unbeaten Friday with a 35-30 win over Tea Area at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium in the game matching the top two teams in 11AA.
SD High School State Finals Rodeo to be held in Fort Pierre through 2025
Fort Pierre and the Stanley County Fairgrounds will be hosting the South Dakota State High School Finals Rodeo for three more years. Fort Pierre already has the event contract through next year and Mayor Gloria Hanson says the High School Rodeo Board approved the 2024-25 contract at their annual meeting last month (Sept. 2022).
USD Offensive Coordinator Schlafke Steps Down
VERMILLION – South Dakota Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke has resigned. Coyotes head coach Bob Nielsen has been calling the offensive plays since the Cal Poly game in week three this season. Schlafke had been the play-caller for Nielson dating back to 2013 at Western Illinois, where...
Pierre train bridge gets another one
The train bridge on South Pierre Street in Pierre has added another semi to its collection. Police Captain Bryan Walz says Maddux Zerr, age 22, of Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge yesterday (Oct. 13, 2022) evening when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath. Zerr was cited for...
College or university student 2023 legislative internship application deadline extended to Oct. 21, 2022
The deadline for college or university students to apply to serve as legislative interns for the 2023 Legislative Session has been extended by one week to Oct. 21, 2022, to give all interested students an opportunity to submit their application materials.. The initial deadline for students to file intern applications...
65+ mile per hour wind gusts clocked at Pierre, Vivian
It’s been a blustery few days across central South Dakota. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow says some gusts were clocked at over 60mph. He says the windy conditions will continue today (Oct. 14, 2022). Today’s forecast shows an expected high of 55 degrees with northwesterly winds at 20-25mp.
Forest Service wants public input on Fishing Access Project on Fort Pierre National Grassland
The US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has drafted an Environmental Assessment regarding the anticipated impacts of the Fishing Access Project on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. The Fishing Access Project would authorize:. installing boat ramps and earthen fishing piers,. rerouting existing roads for better...
