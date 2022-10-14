Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
“Roadeo” course tests skills of SDDOT snowfighter team
There was a roadeo of a different kind earlier this week (Oct. 12, 2022) in Pierre. The South Dakota Department of Transportation held its State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo, pitting the top five snowplow drivers from each region of the state against each other in a friendly contest to see who scored the highest.
drgnews.com
SD High School State Finals Rodeo to be held in Fort Pierre through 2025
Fort Pierre and the Stanley County Fairgrounds will be hosting the South Dakota State High School Finals Rodeo for three more years. Fort Pierre already has the event contract through next year and Mayor Gloria Hanson says the High School Rodeo Board approved the 2024-25 contract at their annual meeting last month (Sept. 2022).
drgnews.com
Governors Outlast Tea Area In Football Thriller
PIERRE – Pierre prevailed in the biggest game of the season, but not without the expected battle. Lincoln Kienholz threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead score to Jayden Wiebe early in the fourth quarter, and then intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s last play as Pierre remained unbeaten Friday with a 35-30 win over Tea Area at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium in the game matching the top two teams in 11AA.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck wedged underneath bridge in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a report by DRG news, a semi-truck was wedged under a train bridge in Pierre. Authorities say the accident occurred on South Pierre Street in Pierre on Thursday. Police Captain Bryan Walz says the 22-year-old semi-truck driver involved in the accident, Maddux Zerr, from Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath.
drgnews.com
Ringneck Roundup reception for hunters being held today in Pierre
South Dakota’s regular pheasant hunting season opener is tomorrow (Oct. 15, 2022). This year, Visit Pierre, Visit Fort Pierre and South Dakota Missouri River Tourism have partnered to host the Ringneck Roundup. Micah Honeywell with Visit Pierre says a welcome reception for local hunters and visiting hunters will be...
drgnews.com
65+ mile per hour wind gusts clocked at Pierre, Vivian
It’s been a blustery few days across central South Dakota. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow says some gusts were clocked at over 60mph. He says the windy conditions will continue today (Oct. 14, 2022). Today’s forecast shows an expected high of 55 degrees with northwesterly winds at 20-25mp.
drgnews.com
Forest Service wants public input on Fishing Access Project on Fort Pierre National Grassland
The US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has drafted an Environmental Assessment regarding the anticipated impacts of the Fishing Access Project on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. The Fishing Access Project would authorize:. installing boat ramps and earthen fishing piers,. rerouting existing roads for better...
drgnews.com
College or university student 2023 legislative internship application deadline extended to Oct. 21, 2022
The deadline for college or university students to apply to serve as legislative interns for the 2023 Legislative Session has been extended by one week to Oct. 21, 2022, to give all interested students an opportunity to submit their application materials.. The initial deadline for students to file intern applications...
drgnews.com
Denver Air Connection flies in for the rescue for a group of hunters headed to Pierre
Travelers across the country are experiencing flight delays and canceled flights because of pilot shortages, weather disruptions or a plethora of others reasons. Late or missed flights can be troublesome on any trip, but they’re especially challenging when you have a limited number of options available to get to your final destination– such as Pierre. The situation can be compounded even further when you’re on a limited time schedule once you arrive.
