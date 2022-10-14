ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

SD High School State Finals Rodeo to be held in Fort Pierre through 2025

Fort Pierre and the Stanley County Fairgrounds will be hosting the South Dakota State High School Finals Rodeo for three more years. Fort Pierre already has the event contract through next year and Mayor Gloria Hanson says the High School Rodeo Board approved the 2024-25 contract at their annual meeting last month (Sept. 2022).
Stanley County Loses Regular-Season Finale, But Makes Playoffs

FORT PIERRE – Stanley County made the 9AA playoffs, but ran into a strong Faith team in the regular season-closer. Jess Harper threw four touchdown passes, including three to Rylan Palmer, as Faith ran past Stanley County 42-16 at Ole Williamson Field. The Longhorns raced to a 22-0 lead,...
Governors’ Derry, Barry Named To All-State Soccer Teams

Two Pierre Governor soccer players were named on All-State teams by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association. Rylan Derry was named to the AA boys first team. Derry scored 19 goals, a school record, with seven assists, eclipsing the record set last year of 17 by Cole Peterson.
“Roadeo” course tests skills of SDDOT snowfighter team

There was a roadeo of a different kind earlier this week (Oct. 12, 2022) in Pierre. The South Dakota Department of Transportation held its State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo, pitting the top five snowplow drivers from each region of the state against each other in a friendly contest to see who scored the highest.
Governors Outlast Tea Area In Football Thriller

PIERRE – Pierre prevailed in the biggest game of the season, but not without the expected battle. Lincoln Kienholz threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead score to Jayden Wiebe early in the fourth quarter, and then intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s last play as Pierre remained unbeaten Friday with a 35-30 win over Tea Area at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium in the game matching the top two teams in 11AA.
65+ mile per hour wind gusts clocked at Pierre, Vivian

It’s been a blustery few days across central South Dakota. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow says some gusts were clocked at over 60mph. He says the windy conditions will continue today (Oct. 14, 2022). Today’s forecast shows an expected high of 55 degrees with northwesterly winds at 20-25mp.
Pierre train bridge gets another one

The train bridge on South Pierre Street in Pierre has added another semi to its collection. Police Captain Bryan Walz says Maddux Zerr, age 22, of Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge yesterday (Oct. 13, 2022) evening when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath. Zerr was cited for...
