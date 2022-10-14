PIERRE – Pierre prevailed in the biggest game of the season, but not without the expected battle. Lincoln Kienholz threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead score to Jayden Wiebe early in the fourth quarter, and then intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s last play as Pierre remained unbeaten Friday with a 35-30 win over Tea Area at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium in the game matching the top two teams in 11AA.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO