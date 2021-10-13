ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
POTUS
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe his one-time Attorney Jeff Sessions, book says

Trump referred to Jeff Sessions as the "the first mentally retarded attorney general" in history, per a new book. The former president's frustrations stemmed from Sessions' recusal from DOJ's Russia investigation. Trump has a history of ableism, including mocking a disabled reporter during his 2016 campaign. Former President Donald Trump...
POTUS
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy