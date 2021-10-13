Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'
Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
Michael Cohen says the DOJ should look into whether Trump is keeping photocopies of classified documents
Michael Cohen is urging the DOJ to investigate if Trump kept photocopies of top-secret files. He speculated that Trump has more files out there that the DOJ hasn't found yet. Cohen accused Trump of using "Art of the Deal" tactics to trade these files for other documents. Michael Cohen, former...
Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe his one-time Attorney Jeff Sessions, book says
Trump referred to Jeff Sessions as the "the first mentally retarded attorney general" in history, per a new book. The former president's frustrations stemmed from Sessions' recusal from DOJ's Russia investigation. Trump has a history of ableism, including mocking a disabled reporter during his 2016 campaign. Former President Donald Trump...
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
msn.com
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Ana Navarro reminded Trump on Monday that, like Mitch McConnell’s, his ex-wife and current wife weren’t born in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they love America any less than others. “Let me remind Donald Trump, ’cause obviously what he’s trying to do here is say that...
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
Trump boasts that claim he assaulted Secret Service agent made him look ‘tough’
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted to a group of supporters that an ex-aide’s congressional testimony regarding his alleged assault of a Secret Service agent made him appear “physically tough”. Mr Trump was delivering a meandering speech to an America First Policy Institute event in Florida...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
Mike Pence's former chief of staff said it's 'absurd' that Donald Trump thinks he can declassify documents by 'thinking about it'
A former Mike Pence aide said it's "absurd" that Donald Trump claimed he can declassify documents with his mind. "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified,'" Trump said earlier this week. Marc Short, former chief of staff to Pence, said it...
