Students at the University of Virginia are putting the final touches on this year’s Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The beloved community event will once again welcome little ghouls and goblins and the occasional family dog for a festive evening of candy overload, as residents of all 54 Lawn rooms and additional pavilions give out treats as thousands of children stream by.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO