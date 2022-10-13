Read full article on original website
virginia.edu
Powered by Career Outcomes, Darden Hits Top 10 in New Full-Time MBA Ranking
The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business is ranked in the Top 10 in a new ranking of full-time Master of Business Administration programs in the United States. Fortune ranked Darden No. 10 overall as part of its Best MBA Programs in 2022 ranking. The Darden School is also the No. 1 public MBA program on the list.
virginia.edu
Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn Is Back! The ~ Spooky ~ Fun Begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31
Students at the University of Virginia are putting the final touches on this year’s Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The beloved community event will once again welcome little ghouls and goblins and the occasional family dog for a festive evening of candy overload, as residents of all 54 Lawn rooms and additional pavilions give out treats as thousands of children stream by.
virginia.edu
The Bigger Picture: Peak Leaf Season
A stand of trees flanking the University of Virginia School of Law is showing off its fall colors, transforming summer green into a canopy of orange, yellow and gold. The Virginia Department of Forestry says we are nearing the peak leaf season, with maples, black gum and dogwood trees bursting with the most color.
