Hiltons, VA

Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist

ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has certainly seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the start of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the movie theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together

ROGERSVILLE — The 43rd annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off Friday with the chili cook-off, sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled for the first- and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings, and spiciest.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU

The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming

Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community

ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes

ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night

ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail

MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
MENDOTA, VA
ETSU’s Multicultural Center announces new leadership

East Tennessee State University’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located in the D.P. Culp Student Center, now has newly appointed leadership at the helm. Dr. Kevin L. Brooks will serve as director of the Multicultural Center at ETSU and Student Access and Success following a national search for the position. His new role began in September.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
City Commission candidate John Baker talks reasons for running, affordable housing and plans for if elected

John Baker, co-founder and director of the Pride Community and Education Center of the Tri-Cities, is one of four people running for two open seats. Baker has served on the Board of Directors for the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness and the Johnson City Housing and Community Development Advisory Board. Though he’s not previously run for City Commission, Baker did run for a seat in the state legislature as a Democrat in 2016.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Watch now: Blue Devils beat Generals, stay unbeaten in Mountain 7

BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent. Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
GATE CITY, VA

