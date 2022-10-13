Read full article on original website
nippertown.com
Mihali of Twiddle to Showcase New Material at Putnam Place, Saturday, Oct. 22
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Coming to Putnam Place on Oct. 22 is Twiddle co-founder Mihali, alongside special guests Mike Powell and Luke Mitrani. The show will be in support of Mihali’s latest release, Effection, which came out July 22nd. For Mihali, music behaves much like a living being. It...
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
11th Annual Baskets for Ben Fundraiser to benefit the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund
The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund is holding its 11th Annual Baskets for Ben fundraiser at the Queensbury VFW Post 6196, 32 Luzern Rd., Queensbury, New York on Friday, Oct. 28, 4:30-7 p.m. Auctioneer Roy Ross will lead the live auction of themed gift baskets. This year, baskets include golf packages,...
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign
The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to "Love our Locals $20.22," which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year.
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.
WRGB
Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival serves up support for Schenectady ARC
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Saturday in Rotterdam, maybe in the running for the best name of an event here in the Capital Region, the Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival. All of those things on their own okay, but together, you have something fun for the whole family.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Women for Women In Need invites new members to Beach Club mixer
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a New Member Mixer on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake George Beach Club on Lower Montcalm Street. The mixer is an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the organization to meet...
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (October 16, 2022)
“Fundraiser for Chad Stevens” with Waller Road @ Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs. (1:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the...
Ghosts of Saratoga Trolley Tour makes its debut
Saratoga Springs History Museum and Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center have announced a new seasonal guided trolley tour during the Halloween season. The tour covers many ghostly locations in Saratoga Springs including the Canfield Casino.
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
wbfo.org
Zeldin visits pizza shop in an Albany neighborhood where crime is up and calls for change
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, visited his favorite pizza shop near the State Capitol on Friday for a slice — and to talk about concerns about rising crime. Frank Scavio and his family run the shop — Paesan’s Pizza, a popular spot just blocks...
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
nippertown.com
Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival Band Release Title Video Off Upcoming EP, “Live for Thrills”
ALBANY – Local rock and roll rising stars, Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival Band, have released the official video for “Live for Thrills“. The song is also the title of their new EP, which will be released on Oct. 28. The video was shot in an...
